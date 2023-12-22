China's Renewable Energy Capacity Tops 50% Milestone

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.69 +0.80 +1.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.15 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.08 +0.73 +0.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.553 -0.019 -0.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.196 +0.037 +1.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.80 -1.23 -1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 49 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.196 +0.037 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.13 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.05 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.77 -1.12 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 752 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.49 -1.63 -2.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.80 -1.23 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.80 -1.23 -1.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.06 -1.11 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 205 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.89 -0.33 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.04 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 74.29 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 65.14 -0.33 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 57.64 -0.33 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 57.64 -0.33 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 63.14 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 66.39 -0.33 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 57.89 -0.33 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

China's Renewable Energy Capacity Tops 50% Milestone

Eurozone PMIs Paint A Disheartening Picture Of The Economy

Eurozone PMIs "Paint A Disheartening Picture" Of The Economy

The Euro area composite flash PMI…

Could Disruptions in Red Sea Trade Routes Impact Oil Prices?

Could Disruptions in Red Sea Trade Routes Impact Oil Prices?

The intensification of attacks in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China's Renewable Energy Capacity Tops 50% Milestone

By Irina Slav - Dec 22, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

Renewable energy generation capacity in China has surpassed 50% of the total this year, China Daily reported today, noting that share was in excess of 145 GW.

The report did not, however, go into detail about the energy sources included in the total renewable capacity and how much of each was in the mix.

However, in terms of production hydrocarbons still rule with a 70% of the total output, led by coal.

China is the world’s largest investor in wind and solar, but it is also investing heavily in hydropower and hydrocarbons as it pursues an “all of the above” approach to energy supply.

It became notorious earlier this year for approving the equivalent of two new coal power plants weekly, according to climate think tanks even as it also boosted it wind and solar generation capacity.

China itself says the approach is motivated by its prioritization of energy security over emission footprints.

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Leads Oil Majors in Rerouting Ships Away from Red Sea

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com