China's Renewable Energy Capacity Tops 50% Milestone

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|74.69
|+0.80
|+1.08%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|80.15
|+0.76
|+0.96%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|80.08
|+0.73
|+0.92%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.553
|-0.019
|-0.74%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.196
|+0.037
|+1.72%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|76.28
|+0.92
|+1.22%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 3 days
|76.28
|+0.92
|+1.22%
|Bonny Light • 1 day
|80.80
|-1.23
|-1.50%
|Opec Basket • 3 days
|79.19
|+0.72
|+0.92%
|Mars US • 49 days
|79.33
|-2.03
|-2.50%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|2.196
|+0.037
|+1.72%
|Marine •1 day
|78.13
|-0.17
|-0.22%
|Murban •1 day
|80.05
|+0.12
|+0.15%
|Iran Heavy •1 day
|78.77
|-1.12
|-1.40%
|Basra Light •752 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •1 day
|79.49
|-1.63
|-2.01%
|Bonny Light •1 day
|80.80
|-1.23
|-1.50%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 1 day
|80.80
|-1.23
|-1.50%
|Girassol • 1 day
|80.06
|-1.11
|-1.37%
|Opec Basket • 3 days
|79.19
|+0.72
|+0.92%
|Canadian Crude Index •205 days
|53.57
|-1.23
|-2.24%
|Western Canadian Select •7 hours
|52.89
|-0.33
|-0.62%
|Canadian Condensate •7 hours
|76.04
|-0.33
|-0.43%
|Premium Synthetic •7 hours
|74.29
|-0.33
|-0.44%
|Sweet Crude •7 hours
|65.14
|-0.33
|-0.50%
|Peace Sour •7 hours
|57.64
|-0.33
|-0.57%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 7 hours
|57.64
|-0.33
|-0.57%
|Light Sour Blend • 7 hours
|63.14
|-0.33
|-0.52%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 7 hours
|66.39
|-0.33
|-0.49%
|Central Alberta • 7 hours
|57.89
|-0.33
|-0.57%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|76.28
|+0.92
|+1.22%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •3 days
|69.92
|+0.97
|+1.41%
|Giddings •3 days
|63.67
|+0.97
|+1.55%
|ANS West Coast •8 days
|78.31
|+2.00
|+2.62%
|West Texas Sour •3 days
|67.52
|+0.97
|+1.46%
|Eagle Ford •3 days
|69.92
|+0.97
|+1.41%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 3 days
|69.92
|+0.97
|+1.41%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days
|69.75
|+1.00
|+1.45%
|Kansas Common • 7 days
|61.75
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Buena Vista • 8 days
|76.99
|+2.11
|+2.82%
China's Renewable Energy Capacity Tops 50% Milestone
The Euro area composite flash PMI…
The intensification of attacks in…
Irina Slav
Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.
Renewable energy generation capacity in China has surpassed 50% of the total this year, China Daily reported today, noting that share was in excess of 145 GW.
The report did not, however, go into detail about the energy sources included in the total renewable capacity and how much of each was in the mix.
However, in terms of production hydrocarbons still rule with a 70% of the total output, led by coal.
China is the world’s largest investor in wind and solar, but it is also investing heavily in hydropower and hydrocarbons as it pursues an “all of the above” approach to energy supply.
It became notorious earlier this year for approving the equivalent of two new coal power plants weekly, according to climate think tanks even as it also boosted it wind and solar generation capacity.
China itself says the approach is motivated by its prioritization of energy security over emission footprints.
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
ADVERTISEMENT
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com