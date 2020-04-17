China And Malaysia Clash In Highly Disputed South China Sea

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 18.19 -1.68 -8.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.35 +0.53 +1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 2 days 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Graph up Marine 2 days 20.80 +0.91 +4.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 20.70 +0.18 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.11 -0.03 -0.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.15 +0.16 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 17.22 +0.72 +4.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.70 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.09 +0.62 +4.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

China And Malaysia Clash In Highly Disputed South China Sea

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 17, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT Petronas exploration vessel

Tensions are rising in the disputed South China Sea, where a Chinese survey vessel has been tagging an exploration ship which Malaysia’s state oil firm Petronas is operating in the area, security sources in the region told Reuters on Friday.

The long-running dispute in the South China Sea involves territorial claims by China as well as Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, and Malaysia. China has territorial claims to about 90 percent of the South China Sea, which has put it at odds with its neighbors. 

The Chinese research and survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 was close to Malaysian waters, and at one point on Friday, the Chinese ship was flanked by Chinese ships of the coast guard and maritime militia, according to Reuters’ sources. The Haiyang Dizhi 8 ship was close to the West Capella exploration vessel operated by Petronas.

The same Chinese ship was spotted off Vietnam’s waters earlier this week, and moving closer to Malaysia, according to ship-tracking data cited by Reuters on Thursday.

At the end of last year, the Chinese and Philippine foreign ministers sealed an agreement for the two countries to pursue joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea. The talks between the two countries on the South China Sea’s oil and gas potential and how to exploit it had been going on for years. An agreement has proved challenging to reach, however, mostly because of China’s territorial claims to the basin, which cover nearly the entirety of it.

But tensions in the South China Sea have increased in recent weeks. 

Last week, the U.S. State Department said, commenting on reports that China had sunk a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the South China Sea:

“We call on the PRC to remain focused on supporting international efforts to combat the global pandemic, and to stop exploiting the distraction or vulnerability of other states to expand its unlawful claims in the South China Sea.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

