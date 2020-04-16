EV Sales Could Crash By 43% This Year

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.45 +0.92 +3.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.50 +0.68 +2.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 +0.016 +0.95%
Graph down Mars US 7 hours 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
Graph down Urals 1 day 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.23 -1.07 -6.99%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 +0.016 +0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 20.80 +0.91 +4.58%
Graph up Murban 1 day 20.70 +0.18 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 17.11 -0.03 -0.18%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 25.15 +0.16 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 17.22 +0.72 +4.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 21.70 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 13.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 10.13 +5.66 +126.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 mins 26.38 +5.66 +27.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 mins 25.93 +5.66 +27.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 21.28 +5.66 +36.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 15.53 +5.66 +57.35%
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 15.53 +5.66 +57.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 19.78 +5.66 +40.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 24.53 +5.66 +29.99%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 16.03 +5.66 +54.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 -0.25 -2.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.60 -0.24 -1.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 3 hours just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !
  • 40 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 2 hours Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 1 hour NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 15 mins JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at a discount. Writing is on the wall.
  • 9 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 6 hours NREL Six-Junction Solar Cell Sets Two World Records for Efficiency
  • 10 hours U.S. Surgeon General Adams dumps Bill Gates / WHO / CDC ‘Predictive Contagion’ Model
  • 12 hours What's this rumor of a sexual assault by Joe Biden ? Is it True ?
  • 6 hours Never underestimate or discount the courage of Americans
  • 6 hours Slash Oil Output Or Else! Senate Bill Would Remove US Troops From Saudi Arabia In 30 Days
  • 11 hours The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement

Breaking News:

Rystad Lowers Production Outlook For Shale By 2.15 Million Bpd

Alt Text

How The U.S. Can Retain Its Energy Dominance

U.S. shale drillers are in…

Alt Text

The Real Winner Of The OPEC+ Output Deal

Following the OPEC+ production cut,…

Alt Text

China's Secret Weapon In The Looming Tech War

The technology war is heating…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EV Sales Could Crash By 43% This Year

By Irina Slav - Apr 16, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
EV chargers

By now, it should be clear to everyone: the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is killing both the energy and transportation industries, and now the future of EVs is looking somewhat grim compared to ambitious pre-COVID-19 plans.

Sales of electric vehicles, which in 2019 topped 2.2 million, could plunge 43% this year, Wood Mackenzie said in a recent report. The reason: the travel bans in response to the coronavirus and a looming recession, which has dampened people's appetite for new purchases, especially costly ones such as a new car. The economic situation, the Wood Mac analysts also noted, is also likely to increase people's aversion to new technology adoption.

The effect of the outbreak on the world's biggest EV market—China—are already visible. Electric car sales there fell by 54% by the end of January when the epidemic really took off in the country. February sales figures, according to Wood Mac, are expected to be even worse, with a decline of 90%. EV sales in Europe had been on an impressive upswing, up by 121% on the year in January. Then, coronavirus struck and rained on this parade. 

Now, three months later, while China is slowly restarting its economy despite a second wave of infections knocking on its door, Europe, the second biggest market for electric cars, is in the throes of the coronavirus and the outlook for the continent's economies is nothing short of horrible.

Travel bans, national lockdowns, tens of thousands of victims, disruptions across supply chains, and internal political divisions are shaking the EU. As a result, the eurozone economy could shrink by more than 10% in the first half of the year, a survey among economists made by Bloomberg has suggested. In the second quarter alone, the euro area is set for a slump of 8.3%. While that’s not as bad as the worst predictions for the US economy, it is still a devastating shock for the EV market.

Even Norway's economy, normally strong and outside the eurozone, is set for a contraction this year as a result of the pandemic. And Norway is the strongest EV market in Europe, so that's bad news for the industry. 

In further bad news, the UK, another big EV market, could see its GDP shrink by as much as 35% because of the pandemic. Germany's economy is expected to book a 9.8% contraction in the second quarter of the year alone, and the list is expanding. 

Premium: U.S. Oil Production Has Already Peaked

Meanwhile, carmakers are shutting down factories, and European governments are promising not to let any businesses fail as a result of the crisis. In the US, GM is producing face masks to address a shortage amid the crisis. The car industry is in the same shambles as almost every other industry right now.

Yet there is a silver-ish lining: "Automakers haven't changed their carbon-neutral goals and we don't expect governments to defer or cancel policies designed to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles," Wood Mac's Ram Chandrasekaran and Gavin Montgomery wrote in their report. "And while it's tempting to think that the oil price crash is bad news for EV adoption, in reality, the purchase price, charging infrastructure and available models currently have a much greater impact on sales."

The point about prices, chargers, and the variety of models is a very good one. China saw a decline in EV sales last year, for example, long before the virus came on the stage, because it reduced subsidies. 

With the worst recession since the Second World War, could Europe stick to its EV priorities and continue subsidizing them, even increasing the subsidies in order to make them more affordable for a recession-stricken population? Could the United States? This is just one of the questions rendering the immediate future of EVs somewhat murky.

The EV revolution needs money; it's as simple as that. Developing cheaper but reliable models comes with a significant price tag. So does building a dense enough network of charging points. Automakers have already spent billions on their EV programs, and were preparing for major launches. Now, these could well flop, especially if the crisis drags on beyond the end of the first half of the year, which is not out of the realm of possibility. 

Still, over the long term, EVs will undoubtedly survive. It will just take them a bit longer to replace internal combustion engines.

"The full impact of the pandemic remains to be seen," the Wood Mac analysts wrote. This is a scary line fit for a horror novel. Indeed, we have yet to see exactly how much the pandemic has hurt the world's economies and can only hope that it's not bad enough to set back the shift from fossil fuels to electricity by years.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

The Big Shale Short: Twitter Traders Make Millions On The Oil Price Crash

Next Post

Oil Demand Won’t Bounce Back Anytime Soon
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

 Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com