WTI Crude 10 mins 60.90 +0.69 +1.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.15 +0.81 +1.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.319 -0.022 -0.94%
Mars US 21 hours 61.21 +1.34 +2.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.22 +0.46 +0.69%
Urals 2 days 57.85 -0.20 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.21 +0.10 +0.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.97 +0.90 +1.36%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.43 +0.49 +0.89%
Marine 2 days 65.62 +0.39 +0.60%
Murban 2 days 68.07 +0.58 +0.86%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.82 +1.06 +1.87%
Basra Light 2 days 70.09 +0.08 +0.11%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.32 +0.11 +0.16%
Girassol 2 days 67.79 +0.59 +0.88%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.85 +0.28 +0.69%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 38.21 +0.14 +0.37%
Canadian Condensate 119 days 54.21 +0.14 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 109 days 60.61 +0.14 +0.23%
Sweet Crude 4 days 52.61 +0.14 +0.27%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.21 +0.14 +0.28%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.71 +0.14 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 57.21 +0.14 +0.25%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.21 +0.14 +0.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.75 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 2 days 50.50 +0.25 +0.50%
ANS West Coast 96 days 66.70 +0.15 +0.23%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.16 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.11 +0.14 +0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.75 +0.25 +0.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.50 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.44 +1.03 +1.51%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

China And The Philippines Finally Agree To Cooperate In The South China Sea

By Irina Slav - Dec 17, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Duterte Xi

The Chinese and Philippine foreign ministers sealed an agreement for the two countries to pursue joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, Xinhua reports.

The talks between the two countries on the South China Sea’s oil and gas potential and how to exploit it have been going on for years. An agreement has been difficult to reach, however, mostly because of China’s territorial claims to the basin, which cover nearly the entirety of it.

Even so, earlier this year, the presidents of China and the Philippines reached something of a general agreement that joint exploration for oil and gas in the South China Sea would be a good idea. However, their differences as to how to pursue this remained.

“Both President Duterte and President Xi agreed that while their variant positions will have to remain, their differences however need not derail nor diminish the amity between the two countries,” a spokesman for the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte said after the August meeting, adding that the two had reached an agreement “to manage the South China Sea issue, and to continue to dialogue peacefully in resolving the conflict.”

Dialogue was not always easy to maintain, especially after the Philippines won a court case against China about the South China Sea in 2016. That strained bilateral relations but did not end them, as obviously both China and the Philippines realized the benefits of working together rather than being at odds in a basin the two share with several other countries, all with their own oil and gas ambitions in the South China Sea.

Estimates of how much oil and gas the South China Sea contains vary. A USGS estimate from the mid-90s puts them at 28 billion barrels of crude. China’s CNOOC estimates them at 125 billion barrels of crude and 500 trillion cubic feet of gas, but these figures have not been confirmed by an independent assessor. The one thing that is certain is that there is oil and gas in the South China Sea and it may be enough to fuel regional rivalries and scare tactics like the ones China has deployed against Vietnam.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

