Saudi Arabia Slashes Asian Oil Exports By 2 Million Bpd

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 18.19 -1.68 -8.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.35 +0.53 +1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 2 days 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 20.80 +0.91 +4.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 20.70 +0.18 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.11 -0.03 -0.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.15 +0.16 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 17.22 +0.72 +4.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.70 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.09 +0.62 +4.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 5 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Why the Interest
  • 2 hours NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 3 hours Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 39 mins Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 6 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 4 hours How to unsubscribe oilprice yealy subscription ?
  • 13 hours JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at a discount. Writing is on the wall.
  • 45 mins Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 20 mins Another stupid Idea proving Trump doesn't understand oil
  • 11 hours #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 16 hours just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !

Breaking News:

China And Malaysia Clash In Highly Disputed South China Sea

Alt Text

Saudi Energy Minister: Global Oil Cuts Could Reach 20 Million Bpd

Global oil production cuts could…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil prices continued to fall…

Alt Text

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Slashes Asian Oil Exports By 2 Million Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 17, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Bahri

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco will be sending 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of its crude to Asia in May, down from the full contractual volumes of 6 million bpd, a Saudi source with knowledge of Aramco’s plans told Reuters on Friday.  

“The full contractual volumes to Asia are about 6 million bpd. What Aramco has allocated is what was nominated, which is around 4 million bpd,” the Saudi source told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, other sources in Saudi Arabia had told Reuters that Saudi Aramco would be sending the full 6 million bpd contractual volumes to its customers in Asia.

The lower allocations, due to the nominations of around 4 million bpd, as per the Saudi source, suggest, on the one hand, that Saudi Arabia is lowering its oil supply to the market in line with its commitment to the new OPEC+ deal. On the other hand, the lower nominations from Asian customers suggest that despite the deep discounts of Saudi crude to Asia, demand for crude is still lower than the usual volumes.

At the beginning of this week, Aramco announced the pricing for its oil for May, offering deeper discounts for customers in Asia for the second month in a row, despite Sunday’s historic global production cut deal—a sign that the Kingdom continues to fight for market share in Asia even after the formal end to the price war.

Premium: Missiles Fired In Iraq As Proxy War Heats Up

Under the new OPEC+ agreement, Saudi Arabia has pledged to reduce its oil supply to the market to 8.5 million bpd in May and June from a baseline of 11 million bpd.  

The market and analysts, however, see the new deal as ‘too little too late’ to make a meaningful impact on growing global inventories amid crashing demand.

On Thursday, the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Russia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Alexander Novak, respectively, held a phone conversation and issued a statement, via the Saudi Press Agency, that “Both our nations are strongly committed to implement the agreed target cuts over the next two years and will continue to closely monitor the oil market and are prepared to take further measures jointly with OPEC+ and other producers if these are deemed necessary.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Chinese Bargain Hunters Are Stocking Up On Ultra Cheap Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

 Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com