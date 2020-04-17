Mexico’s Pemex Makes Unusual Move With Call For Joint Venture Opportunities

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 18.19 -1.68 -8.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.35 +0.53 +1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 2 days 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.069 +4.09%
Graph up Marine 2 days 20.80 +0.91 +4.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 20.70 +0.18 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.11 -0.03 -0.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.15 +0.16 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 17.22 +0.72 +4.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.70 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.09 +0.62 +4.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Mexico’s Pemex Makes Unusual Move With Call For Joint Venture Opportunities

By Irina Slav - Apr 17, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

Mexico’s Pemex is looking for joint venture opportunities, the country’s energy regulator said. That’s despite the president’s decision to suspend all new bidding rounds and review all contracts with foreign oil companies signed by the previous government.

In an interview with Reuters, the head of the National Hydrocarbons Commission, Rogelio Hernandez, said, regarding the joint ventures, “I think it will happen during this government. In fact, I see it as imminent.”

The Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador government announced the suspension of all oil field exploration and development contracts last year, as it began to review these contracts for signs of corruption by the previous government. At the same time, the Lopez Obrador administration shelved all planned oil and gas auctions for the duration of the contract review.

According to Hernandez, Pemex has a portfolio of more than 350 projects, and of these, some 100 could be farmed out to partners because if Pemex does not start developing them, the assets will revert to the state.

The process may be coming to an end now, or maybe the government has found that Pemex will be hard-pressed to develop all the priority fields the government identified last year for development. The Lopez Obrador administration plans to increase oil production by 50 percent by the end of the president’s term in office.

This plan will have to be delayed temporarily, as Mexico agreed to cut 100,000 bpd from its average daily to support efforts by OPEC+ and other oil producers to prop up international oil prices. However, Pemex still seems to be sticking to plans for drilling 423 new wells this year and accelerate the development of 15 discoveries, even though, according to some energy experts, more than half of the country’s oil production is unprofitable at oil prices of $30 per barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Shell Pushes Forward With $6.4 Billion Gas Project Despite COVID-Crisis

