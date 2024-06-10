China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project Revived After Years of Delays

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.89 +2.36 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.78 +2.16 +2.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.01 +2.02 +2.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.945 +0.027 +0.93%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.412 +0.030 +1.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 220 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.412 +0.030 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.29 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 78.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 924 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 78.33 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 377 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.33 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 75.93 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.03 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.78 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.13 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.76 +1.46 +2.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?

Breaking News:

Malaysia’s Subsidy Revamp Sees Diesel Prices Spike over 56%

Uzbekistan Is Racing to Diversify Its Economy

Uzbekistan Is Racing to Diversify Its Economy

Uzbekistan's government is pursuing ambitious…

Georgia’s EU Aspirations Jeopardized by Controversial New Law

Georgia’s EU Aspirations Jeopardized by Controversial New Law

The EU is considering sanctions…

Iran Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions Following IAEA Censure

Iran Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions Following IAEA Censure

Iran condemned the latest IAEA…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project Revived After Years of Delays

By Eurasianet - Jun 10, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan have signed an intergovernmental agreement to construct a railway connecting Kashgar in China to Andijan in Uzbekistan.
  • The project has been in the planning stages for over 20 years and is expected to cost around $8 billion.
  • The railway is seen as a major economic development project for Central Asia, providing a direct rail link between China and South Asia and the Middle East.
Railroad

After spending some time on a sidetrack, the long-planned China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway may be ready to get back on the main line. The heads of state of the three participating nations have approved an intergovernmental agreement to transform the railway from “a vision into a reality,” according to the Xinhua news agency.

It was a virtual signing ceremony for what, to date, has seemed like a chimerical project. Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov each affixed his signature to the agreement via video link. Specifics of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

Official statements stuck to generalities. According to a Xinhua report, the agreement establishes “a solid legal basis for the construction of the project.” A Kyrgyz government statement, meanwhile, said the three states had settled on “the basic principles and mechanisms of cooperation,” including “financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the railway.”

Mirziyoyev chose to focus on the future, not the present, in remarks delivered during the virtual ceremony. “This road will allow our countries to enter the wide markets of South Asia and the Middle East through the promising Trans-Afghan Corridor,” the Podrobno.uz outlet quoted the Uzbek president as saying.

Participants in the signing ceremony did not mention the project’s cost or a construction timeline. Xi indicated only that the participants would strive to complete the railway “as soon as possible.” The Podrobno report mentioned the railway’s route would stretch from the western Chinese hub of Kashgar to the Uzbek city of Andijan in the Ferghana Valley, passing through Torugart, Makmal and Jalalabad.

The project’s cost has been widely viewed as the biggest obstacle to date. Plans to build the railway date back more than 20 years. The June 6 agreement doesn’t offer much clarity about financing. Completing the railway could come close to costing $8 billion, according to one estimate.

Late last year, Japarov said he hoped the project could launch in 2024, but acknowledged that funding hadn’t been lined up. 

In late May, the Kyrgyz president and Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong spoke about a need to create a joint investment fund. In March, Kyrgyz officials floated a trial balloon about establishing a public-private partnership mechanism to finance and operate the railway.

By Eurasianet.org

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions Following IAEA Censure
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com