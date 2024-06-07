Iran Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions Following IAEA Censure

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.71 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.89 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.22 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.886 +0.065 +2.30%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.386 -0.012 -0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 217 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.386 -0.012 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.07 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.41 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.56 +2.40 +3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 920 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.34 +2.31 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.89 +2.53 +3.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 373 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.35 +1.48 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.70 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.95 +1.48 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.05 +1.48 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 71.80 +1.48 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 78.75 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.15 +1.48 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.99 -0.80 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 9 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Norway Restores Natural Gas Flows to UK Terminal after Outage

Black Sea Port Becomes Geopolitical Battleground Between China and the EU

Black Sea Port Becomes Geopolitical Battleground Between China and the EU

China's entry into the Black…

Biden Administration Approves Limited Ukrainian Strikes in Russia

Biden Administration Approves Limited Ukrainian Strikes in Russia

The Biden administration has approved…

Georgia’s EU Aspirations Jeopardized by Controversial New Law

Georgia’s EU Aspirations Jeopardized by Controversial New Law

The EU is considering sanctions…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions Following IAEA Censure

By RFE/RL staff - Jun 07, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Iran strongly condemns the recent IAEA resolution calling for increased cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog.
  • Tehran warns of retaliatory measures and potential expansion of its nuclear program in response to the censure.
  • The resolution could trigger a snapback of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, escalating the nuclear crisis.
Iran

Iran has criticized a resolution by the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calling on Tehran to step up its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

The IAEA’s 35-nation board on June 5 voted 20-2, with 12 abstentions, to adopt the censure resolution tabled by Britain, France, and Germany -- the three Western European nations that are party to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and are known as the E3.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns” the resolution, which it described as a “political and unconstructive” move.

It added that Tehran is “committed to continue its technical cooperation” with the watchdog under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA.

Ahead of the vote, Iran had warned that it would respond to the censure resolution.

Behruz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said after the adoption of the resolution that Tehran had “started taking steps” in response to the vote. He did not elaborate.

“Past experience should have proved to them [the West] that Iran does not retreat from its inalienable rights in the face of political pressure,” he said.

Nour News, an Iranian outlet affiliated with Ali Shamkhani, senior political adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned on June 6 that applying pressure on Tehran would only encourage it to expand its nuclear program.

Meanwhile, the Kayhan newspaper, whose chief editor is appointed by the supreme leader, on June 6 demanded the expulsion of all IAEA inspectors from Iran. It also alleged that the resolution was meant to influence Iran’s upcoming presidential election by forcing voters to elect a government willing to negotiate with the West.

Despite its adoption, the resolution did not receive as many votes in favor as the last two resolutions. A June 2022 resolution was adopted 30-2, while a November 2022 resolution was passed 26-2.

Iran responded to the June 2022 resolution by removing IAEA cameras and monitoring equipment from several nuclear sites. In reaction to the November 2022 censure, Tehran started to enrich uranium to 60 percent purity at a second site, the Fordo plant.

In September 2023, despite there being no resolution against Iran, the Islamic republic moved to bar several experienced UN inspectors from monitoring its equipment.

The new resolution calls on Iran to reinstate the veteran inspectors.

Iran insists that it has been cooperative with the IAEA, but the agency’s director-general, Rafael Grossi, maintains that Tehran has failed to provide “technically credible” explanations for traces of uranium found in two old but undeclared sites.

Damon Golriz, a lecturer at The Hague University of Applied Sciences, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the resolution may be a step by European powers toward “taking a political decision” to trigger a “snapback” of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions against Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “snapback” mechanism is outlined in UNSC Resolution 2231, which enshrined the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. However, the option to reimpose the sanctions expires in October 2025.

“With the activation of the ‘snapback’ mechanism, we go back to how things were 15 years ago, when six UN resolutions obliged the world to put Iran under pressure,” Golriz said.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Black Sea Port Becomes Geopolitical Battleground Between China and the EU
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop
Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com