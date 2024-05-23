Kazakhstan Joins EU program to Help Promote a Green Transition

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.93 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.41 -0.49 -0.60%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.43 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 -0.154 -5.42%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.469 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Mars US 202 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.469 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 3 days 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.47 -0.75 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 906 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.97 -0.82 -1.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.32 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 359 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 64.37 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.72 -1.09 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.97 -1.09 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.07 -1.09 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.82 -1.09 -1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.77 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 71.17 -1.09 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.80 -1.69 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.35 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.80 -1.69 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -1.50 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -1.75 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.89 -0.54 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 9 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 4 days A question...
  • 15 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

European Power Giant Looks to Sell $1.8-Billion U.S. Solar and Wind Projects

Will The U.S. And Turkmenistan Finally Grow Closer?

Will The U.S. And Turkmenistan Finally Grow Closer?

Energy-rich Turkmenistan and the U.S.…

Somali Pirates Have Escalated The Global Shipping Crisis

Somali Pirates Have Escalated The Global Shipping Crisis

The distraction provided by the…

How Afghanistan Could Benefit From Better Relations with Its Neighbors

How Afghanistan Could Benefit From Better Relations with Its Neighbors

Afghanistan, the “heart of Asia,”…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Asia
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kazakhstan Joins EU program to Help Promote a Green Transition

By Eurasianet - May 23, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • In late 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev directed the government to develop new “green friendly” procurement rules.
  • In February 2024, Kazakhstan joined the European Union’s SWITCH-Asia program, under which Astana can receive international expert support for the implementation of sustainable/green public procurement mechanisms.
  • SWITCH-Asia program representatives will help familiarize Kazakh procurement officials at a variety of state agencies with global green standards.
Kazakhstan wind energy

Kazakhstan is considering new procurement standards to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of state spending while aiming to minimize the environmental harm of public works and services.

Government contracts for goods, works and services totaled about $19.7 billion in 2023. In the past, environmental concerns didn’t figure much in state spending. But now, officials are starting to confront the need to address the Soviet legacy of environmental degradation, including the radiation caused by nuclear testing and fuel processing, the shrinking of the Aral Sea and a host of smaller, but still serious challenges. Global warming threatens to exacerbate existing problems and create new ones, including a growing water shortage.

In late 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev directed the government to develop new “green friendly” procurement rules. The Finance Ministry later developed a draft framework in which quality control and environmental impact, in addition to cost, are factored into the awarding of government contracts.

On May 15 of this year, the lower house of the Kazakh parliament, the Mazhilis, approved the Finance Ministry-drafted bill in its second reading. Proponents hope the new rules can receive parliamentary approval and a presidential signature by July 1, but acknowledge that timeline may not be met. Related: Turkey Emerges as the Largest Coal-Fired Electricity Producer in Europe

In February 2024, Kazakhstan joined the European Union’s SWITCH-Asia program, under which Astana can receive international expert support for the implementation of sustainable/green public procurement mechanisms. SWITCH-Asia grants encourage companies and governments to implement “cleaner technologies and more sustainable industrial practices” across a variety of sectors, including agriculture, textiles, freight transit and tourism. The program also has a component designed to encourage residential buildings more energy efficient.

SWITCH program representatives say that when making procurement decisions, officials often focus on obtaining goods and services at the lowest cost. But doing so can have longer-term consequences for society and the environment. Program experts help officials see the bigger picture.

“Any product or service that people purchase has unintended, negative impacts. … The government, as the largest consumer in the country, has opportunities to reduce these negative impacts by demanding sustainable and greener products,” said Sanjay Kumar, a senior expert on green public procurement for the program.

“There is a need to make a shift from current practices and adopt a policy that encourages integrating environmental and social sustainability criteria and requirements into purchasing decisions,” Kumar added. “Such a new policy will help the government achieve long-term socioeconomic growth and mitigate environmental challenges.”

Those challenges are growing with each passing year. For example, the volume of hazardous waste generated in Kazakhstan from all economic sectors – from mining and manufacturing to agriculture, healthcare and transport – increased by 84 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year’s total. 

Some government agencies are implementing green measures already. Nurbibi Aldanova, a Trade Ministry official, reported at a SWITCH-Asia meeting in March that Kazakhstan is developing new standards for waste utilization, environmental labeling, and environmental management as part of a government strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. New procurement requirements will reflect those standards.

At the same meeting, Enlik Mukanova, an expert at the Ministry of Industry and Construction, said amendments adopted in 2022 mandate state agencies to procure durable goods with high energy efficiency ratings. The system is far from perfect, however. A recent audit of over 3,000 items procured by government agencies, including refrigerators, televisions and air conditioners, found that only 63 percent met energy-efficiency requirements.

SWITCH-Asia program representatives will help familiarize Kazakh procurement officials at a variety of state agencies with global green standards, aiming to ensure that goals outlined in pending legislation are met in practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Nurgali Rakhmanov, Aida Bapakhova, Dinara Kanibay via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Performs Military Drills 'Surrounding' Taiwan As Warning To New President
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning
Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand

Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand
Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com