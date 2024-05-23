Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.21 -0.36 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.67 -0.23 -0.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 82.99 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.804 -0.038 -1.34%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.473 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Mars US 202 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.473 +0.005 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.47 -0.75 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 905 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.97 -0.82 -1.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.32 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 358 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 64.37 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.72 -1.09 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.97 -1.09 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.07 -1.09 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 73.82 -1.09 -1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.77 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.17 -1.09 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.80 -1.69 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 84.35 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.80 -1.69 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 -1.50 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.75 -1.75 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.89 -0.54 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 9 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 4 days A question...
  • 15 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rebound After Three Days of Losses

Kazakhstan Looks to Close Water-Management Deal with China

Kazakhstan Looks to Close Water-Management Deal with China

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Water Resources…

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

Emerging reports shed light on…

Is China's High Investment-Led Growth Model Sustainable?

Is China's High Investment-Led Growth Model Sustainable?

China's economy is facing a…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Asia
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Performs Military Drills 'Surrounding' Taiwan As Warning To New President

By ZeroHedge - May 23, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • A mere few days after Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te, was sworn into office at the start of the week, China's military on Thursday morning initiated two days of large-scale military drills.
  • PLA navy ships and aircraft are now reportedly "surrounding the island of Taiwan," according to state media and PLA statements.
  • Taiwan's new president Lai only on Tuesday called on China "to cease their political and military intimidations against Taiwan.
South China Sea

A mere few days after Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te, was sworn into office at the start of the week, China's military on Thursday morning (local time) initiated two days of large-scale military drills.

PLA navy ships and aircraft are now reportedly "surrounding the island of Taiwan," according to state media and PLA statements. The drills are said to be ensuing in the Taiwan Strait as well as to the north, south and east of the island - and additionally near the disputed tiny islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin in the East China Sea.

"The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan from 7:45 a.m. Thursday (2345 GMT)," Xinhua news agency said.

Illustrative prior drills near Taiwan, via Xinhua

Dubbed Joint Sword-2024A, the exercises will "focus on joint sea-air combat-readiness patrol, joint seizure of comprehensive battlefield control, and joint precision strikes on key targets" - according to military spokesman Li Xi.

The statement described that the drills "involve the patrol of vessels and planes closing in on areas around the island of Taiwan and integrated operations inside and outside the island chain to test the joint real combat capabilities of the forces of the command."

And ominously, Xinhua further cited the spokesman as saying the drills will serve as a "strong punishment for the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces."

Taiwan's new president Lai only on Tuesday called on China "to cease their political and military intimidations against Taiwan, and share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as the greater region, and to ensure the world is free from the fear of war." These were some of his first words spoken as president.

Beijing had previously warned that Lai is a "dangerous separatist" who will ensure future "war and decline" for the island of Taiwan, which China has long claimed as its own.

Lai had underscored in his 30-minutes inaugural speech, "I have always believed that if the leader of a country puts people’s welfare above all, then peace in the Taiwan Strait, mutual benefits, and prosperous coexistence would be common goals,” he said. “I hope that China will face the reality of the Republic of China’s existence."

While China regularly sends jets to buzz Taiwan's air defense identification zone, the start of these drills marks an escalation akin to when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei in 2022.

What the 2022 PLA 'encircling' drills in response to Nancy Pelosi looked like...

ADVERTISEMENT

Via CGTN

Washington and Taiwan's Western backers will certainly keep a close eye to see how expansive and threatening these fresh encircling exercises are, at a tense moment the globe is already focused on two other flashpoints and grinding wars in Ukraine and in Gaza. And the United States is involved in funding/arming one side in each instance of all of these conflict zones.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Accuses Russia of Breaking U.N. Sanctions on Fuel Shipped to North Korea
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning
Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand

Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand
Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com