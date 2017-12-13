Santa Is Putting Christmas On The Blockchain And Saving Billions

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.79 +0.19 +0.34%
Brent Crude 1 hour 62.44 -0.90 -1.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 -0.007 -0.26%
Mars US 1 hour 58.19 -1.07 -1.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.75 +0.81 +1.31%
Urals 18 hours 62.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.07 -0.90 -1.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.07 -0.90 -1.41%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.95 -1.25 -1.95%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.69 -0.56 -1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 -0.007 -0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.03 -1.05 -1.69%
Murban 18 hours 63.63 -1.20 -1.85%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 59.59 -1.30 -2.13%
Basra Light 18 hours 57.78 -1.00 -1.70%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 63.08 -1.40 -2.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.95 -1.25 -1.95%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.95 -1.25 -1.95%
Girassol 18 hours 62.45 -1.30 -2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.75 +0.81 +1.31%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 61 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 61 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 61 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 61 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 61 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 61 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 61 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 61 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 61 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.07 -0.90 -1.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.25 -0.50 -0.93%
Giddings 18 hours 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.77 +0.59 +0.93%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.55 -0.54 -1.06%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.50 -0.54 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.50 -0.54 -0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.05 -0.54 -1.01%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 -0.75 -1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.89 +0.08 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 2 hours Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 4 hours ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 hours India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 8 hours Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 9 hours Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 1 day API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 1 day Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 1 day EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 1 day Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 1 day Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 1 day Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 1 day Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect
  • 2 days US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves
  • 2 days Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 2 days Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 2 days Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 2 days ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 2 days Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 2 days Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 5 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 5 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 5 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 5 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 5 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 6 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 6 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 6 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 6 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 6 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 6 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 6 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 6 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 6 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 7 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 7 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 7 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 7 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 7 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG

Breaking News:

Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar

Alt Text

Could Low Oil Prices Cause A Global Recession?

The global economy is slipping…

Alt Text

Did Venezuela Just Default?

S&P Global Ratings declared Venezuela…

Alt Text

Goldman: Automated Trucks To Cost 300k Jobs Per Year

The race for automated trucking…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Santa Is Putting Christmas On The Blockchain And Saving Billions

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 13, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Santa

So, you think that you know all there is to know about Christmas?

Maybe you string enough lights on your roof to give Clark Griswald a run for his money. Maybe you can identify mistletoe and holly in the wild, chop down your own Christmas tree, and know exactly how many Hallmark Keepsake ornaments they’ve issued since 1973. You can rattle off all of Santa’s reindeer—backwards, starting with Rudolph and ending in Dasher, and know all the words to O’ Tannenbaum. Including all the verses. In German. You own White Christmas—which is indisputably the best Christmas movie ever—on Blu Ray, DVD, VHS, and Betamax (I’ve included a link if you have no idea what that is). And heck, you even make figgy pudding on Christmas Eve.

No doubt about it, you’re a true Christmas fan. But this Christmas, there is so much more that you know about, as Santa straps on today’s hottest new technological advancement: The blockchain.

St. Nicholas, is stepping up his game for Christmas 2017, and if you want to hang onto your crown as the biggest Christmas fan ever, you need to be in the loop.

It’s only to be expected, really, that Santa would need a serious upgrade. He has a lot of running around to do, lots of children to classify as naughty or nice, a lot of chimneys to climb down, and a lot of presents to deliver. And in 2017, he has come across a solution that is bound to make his life a little easier this year.

Before we go any further, we should make clear exactly what it was that sold Santa on blockchain technology. It first came to his attention when Mrs. Claus read about the astounding rise of bitcoin in her morning paper. Santa began reading around the topic (thinking that perhaps the elves could mine some to give to the children) and soon realized that bitcoin was just the beginning. It was the blockchain behind the currency that was the real secret to its success, with companies in the space such as Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. seeing their stock prices soaring (and who we went to for help on the technical aspects of how Blockchain works). This was a company that was not only invested in cryptocurrencies but was acting as an incubator for everything from new anti-corruption voting systems to highly transparent and efficient recording tools. Santa saw its potential immediately, adopting blockchain technology and, as a result, finishing his Christmas preparation earlier than ever before.

In case you want some talking points with which you can impress your friends at the office Christmas party (unlike Facebook, it’s okay to refer to it as the blockchain): blockchain is a way of decentralizing transactional data—data of any kind, including contract-based data and data about who has been naughty and who has been nice—so that no single entity regulates the transactions. Instead, everyone in the network regulates every transaction—like lots and lots of read-only files that are strung together—no one file can be altered, but new files can be added by anyone on the network.

That’s good news for Santa, who employs millions of elves to manage his data. In non-corporate speak, blockchain cuts out the middlemen—like banks and copious cookie-eating data elves—allows transactions to update instantaneously, and stops any tampering with earlier records.

The adoption of Santa’s blockchain technology will help Santa to deliver toys on time and help him to process oodles of data for his naughty or nice list, manage labor costs associated with maintaining that list, and ensure the integrity of the list.

Makin’ A List

Yeah, Santa dives down chimneys and delivers presents, but what about the other 364 days of the year? Santa is responsible for keeping track of who is naughty or nice—to the tune of 1.9 billion children throughout the year—an arduous task. This is approximately six times that of Amazon’s users.

Speaking of enigmas, Santa’s list (a.k.a. the Who’s Naughty Or Nice list, or WNON), is sort of an enigma. No one really knows how Santa updates that list, or if it even updates at all—a mystery that Santa has kept on the down low lest the list fall prey to manipulation by naughty children. But Santa has informed us that long ago, his list was kept on physical paper (for you millennials, paper is a very thin sheet of wood pulp used to write on). It was all too easy for previous records to be altered or even lost, and there were too many elves writing on different versions of the list all at once—making for an imprecise business. As technology progressed, the list was eventually moved to a database. But Santa’s problems persisted as records could still be altered and files corrupted.

Well, no more. Santa’s new blockchain technology allows live, real-time updates to the naughty and nice list—which is now, in essence, infinitely long and can keep up with the burgeoning population of children. In addition, Santa’s new WNON list can never be lost.

Elves On Shelves will now be retrofitted with handheld scanners that write to the blockchain in real time, bypassing the manual entry of the data elves. And each record will be its own unalterable record. The result? Santa can instantly access the network and get a real-time view of who’s naughty or nice, allowing him to keep tabs on the elves progress as well as plan toymaking accordingly. This means not only lag-free updates, but also saves millions of data-elf-hours. The savings can then be passed on to the children.

Elves who once managed databases will be retrained as toymakers to keep up with the increased demand as Santa steps up the number of gifts each child will receive as a result of the cost savings.

To recap, Santa’s blockchain WNON benefits are as follows:

• WNON requires fewer elves

• WNON can expand infinitely as the population of the world expands

• WNON cannot be lost

• Ensures integrity of data

• Real-time information and elf-oversight from Santa

• More toys for me

With upsides like this, there is no surprise that Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. and other companies in the space are so eager to become the leaders of this tech revolution. As a general rule, if Santa is going it, then it will almost certainly catch on.

Beyond WNON

Santa’s blockchain adoption goes behind what it’s doing on the front end of Christmas. All Christmas Eve/Christmas Day activities will also be part of the blockchain, including present loading, sleigh tracking (sorry NORAD), and deliveries. Every step of the way will be tracked, recorded, and monitored as a Rudolph-guided Santa flies through the night to deliver his floo-floobers and tah-tinkers to the Cindy Lou Whos of the world.

Unstealable

Santa’s new tech will also ensure the safety of Christmas, as the Grinch is still as worthy of an adversary as he was back in the ‘50s. Bent on stealing Christmas year after year, the Grinch is constantly looking for new ways to keep Christmas from coming, despite his heart growing two sizes. One area that has been vulnerable in years past is Santa’s email, as the Grinch seeks to delete items off wish lists and even entire emails. But now, Christmas lists are uploaded directly to the blockchain, in an unalterable file. What’s more, blockchain will be the end to misdelivered mail. Who can keep track of all these email addresses anyway? 

The Who’s Who Of Blockchain

Santa is among the growing list of pioneering blockchain adopters that are topping today’s headlines, the likes of which include the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Sony, the Russian government, Petroteq, Nokia, Maersk, AMD, Barclays, and behemoth Walmart, to name just a few.

What’s more, almost 57 percent of the world’s big corporations (20,000 employees or more) are considering blockchain technology, with two-thirds of surveyed companies saying that they expect the technology to be integrated by end-2018 (a full year behind Santa).

In the words of Steven Nerayoff, Chairman of Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., “You can invest in blockchain, you can create blockchain technologies, or you can use blockchain technologies—but the option to ignore blockchain technologies no longer exists”. Santa appears to have taken these words to heart, and we suspect more companies will share Santa’s nose for perfection heading into the new year.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Goldman: Automated Trucks To Cost 300k Jobs Per Year
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?
Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

 Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

 Brent Spikes As This Major Pipeline Breaks Down

Brent Spikes As This Major Pipeline Breaks Down

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com