Outage At Norway’s Hammerfest LNG Extended Until Saturday

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.73 +0.16 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.19 +0.18 +0.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 mins 1.610 -0.028 -1.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.754 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 175 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.754 -0.004 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 88.28 -0.43 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.74 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.31 -0.63 -0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 878 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.85 -0.79 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.03 -0.87 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 331 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 70.37 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 85.72 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 79.82 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 86.77 +0.76 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 77.17 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 day 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 mins e-truck insanity
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 5 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Outage At Norway’s Hammerfest LNG Extended Until Saturday

Fusion Energy Gets a Boost With Novel Plasma Control Technique

Fusion Energy Gets a Boost With Novel Plasma Control Technique

Researchers have successfully combined two…

Oil Prices Move Higher After a Volatile Week

Oil Prices Move Higher After a Volatile Week

After a volatile week, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Outage At Norway’s Hammerfest LNG Extended Until Saturday

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 26, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

The Hammerfest LNG export plant offshore Norway is expected to remain offline until Saturday, April 27, following a gas leak earlier this week, according to the latest data from gas infrastructure operator Gassco published on Friday.  

The gas treatment plant at Equinor’s Hammerfest LNG, the only large-scale LNG export plant in Europe, was taken offline on Tuesday in an unplanned outage after a gas leak prompted evacuation at the facility.

The current assessment provided by Gassco is that the LNG export plant will return online on at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Equinor said that the facility would remain offline until Friday, April 26, because of a gas leak during maintenance.

The leak has been stopped and all 54 people at the plant at the time of the incident were accounted for. Equinor is still investigating the cause of the leak and said it was too early to make an estimate about a possible delay to production resumption, the Norwegian energy major said on Tuesday.

The Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkoeya has the capacity to deliver about 6.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, enough to supply about 6.5 million European homes. Exports from Hammerfest represent about 5% of all Norwegian natural gas exports.  

Norway is now the single biggest provider of natural gas to Europe after Russia’s Gazprom cut off most of its supply to the EU after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Gas leaks and other incidents are not uncommon for Hammerfest LNG. Last year in May, Equinor shut down the plant due to a gas leak.

Hammerfest LNG, which receives gas from the Snøhvit field operated by Equinor, was offline for a year and a half after a fire at the facility in September 2020. The plant, Europe’s only large-scale LNG export facility, resumed operations in March 2022.

The plant was again taken offline in early May 2023, due to a compressor failure, and was offline until May 19. It was also shut down for a previous leak in March 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Higher Oil Output Helps Chevron Beat Q1 Profit Estimates

Next Post

Higher Oil Output Helps Chevron Beat Q1 Profit Estimates

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com