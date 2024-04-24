Tesla Promises Cheap EVs by 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.90 -0.46 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.01 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.34 -0.58 -0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.802 -0.010 -0.55%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.725 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.87 +0.67 +0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%
Chart Mars US 172 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.725 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.26 +2.07 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.86 +2.38 +2.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.80 +1.23 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 876 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 88.40 +1.05 +1.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.87 +0.67 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.87 +0.67 +0.76%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.45 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 329 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 85.51 +1.46 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 83.76 +1.46 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 79.86 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 76.56 +1.46 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 76.56 +1.46 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 79.61 +1.46 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 86.56 +1.46 +1.72%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 76.96 +1.46 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.08 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.43 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.31 +0.41 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 3 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Oil Firms Doubtful Trans Mountain Pipeline Will Start Full Service by May 1st

China Tightens Hold on Iraq's Oil with Al-Faw Refinery Nearing Completion

China Tightens Hold on Iraq's Oil with Al-Faw Refinery Nearing Completion

China is finishing the Al-Faw…

UK Firms Embrace Reshoring Amidst Global Supply Chain Concerns

UK Firms Embrace Reshoring Amidst Global Supply Chain Concerns

UK firms plan to invest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Promises Cheap EVs by 2025

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 24, 2024, 2:33 AM CDT

Tesla has promised to start selling cheaper models next year, days after a Reuters report revealed that the company had shelved its plans for an all-new Tesla that would cost only $25,000.

The news that Tesla was scrapping the Model 2 came amid a drop in sales and profits, and a decision to slash a tenth of the company’s global workforce. Reuters also noted increased competition from Chinese EV makers.

Tesla’s deliveries slumped in the first quarter for the first annual drop since the start of the pandemic in 2020, missing analyst forecasts by a mile in a sign that even price cuts haven’t been able to stave off an increasingly heated competition on the EV market.

Profits dropped by 50%, disappointing investors and leading to a slump in the company’s share prices, which made any good news urgently needed. Tesla delivered: it said it would bring forward the date for the release of new, lower-cost models. These would be produced on its existing platform and rolled out in the second half of 2025, per the BBC.

Reuters cited the company as warning that this change of plans could "result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected," however. This suggests the price tag of the new models is unlikely to be as small as the $25,000 promised for the Model 2.

The decision is based on a substantially reduced risk appetite in Tesla’s management, likely affected by the recent financial results and the intensifying competition with Chinese EV makers. Shelving the Model 2 and opting instead for cars to be produced on existing manufacturing lines is the safer move in these “uncertain times”, per the company.

Tesla is also cutting prices, as many other EV makers are doing amid a palpable decline in sales in key markets such as Europe, where the phaseout of subsidies has hit demand for EVs seriously. The cut is of about $2,000 on all models that Tesla currently sells.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude Oil And Gasoline Inventories Drop Off

Next Post

Baker Hughes Reports Forecast-Beating Earnings in Q1

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com