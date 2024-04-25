Hess Q1 Earnings Trump Forecasts Ahead of Acquisition by Chevron

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.42 -0.39 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.76 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.68 -0.76 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 -0.008 -0.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 -0.015 -0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.45 +1.94 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 174 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 -0.015 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.71 +0.45 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.93 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.94 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 877 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 88.64 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.90 +0.45 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.45 +1.94 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 330 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 69.61 -0.55 -0.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.96 -0.55 -0.64%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.21 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.31 -0.55 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 76.01 -0.55 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.01 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 79.06 -0.55 -0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 86.01 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.41 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.04 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 88.00 -0.37 -0.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 78.39 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.25 -0.50 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.02 -0.29 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 16 hours e-truck insanity
  • 4 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Hess Q1 Earnings Trump Forecasts Ahead of Acquisition by Chevron

Why Biden is Unlikely to Enforce the New Iran Oil Sanctions

Why Biden is Unlikely to Enforce the New Iran Oil Sanctions

Despite Congress passing new sanctions…

3 Oil & Gas Stocks Most Sensitive To Oil Price Swings

3 Oil & Gas Stocks Most Sensitive To Oil Price Swings

Apache, Marathon Oil Corp. and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Hess Q1 Earnings Trump Forecasts Ahead of Acquisition by Chevron

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 25, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) reported on Thursday much higher-than-expected net income for the first quarter of 2024 amid soaring oil and gas production, as the planned acquisition by U.S. supermajor Chevron drags on.

Hess Corporation posted a net income of $972 million, or $3.16 per share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $346 million, or $1.13 per share, in the first quarter of 2023. The rise in profits reflects higher production volumes in the first quarter of 2024, Hess said.

The earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 beat the analyst consensus in the Wall Street Journal of $1.71 by a mile.

Hess’s oil and gas net production jumped to 476,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up by 27% from 374,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2023. Hess’s net production in the Bakken increased by 17% to 190,000 boepd, while net production in Guyana soared by 70% to 190,000 bopd, up from 112,000 bopd in the same quarter last year.

Due to the pending merger with Chevron, Hess will not host a conference call to review its first-quarter 2024 results.

The Guyana and Bakken assets were the drivers of Chevron’s acquisition offer for Hess in an all-stock megadeal valued at $53 billion.

However, the Guyana assets have become the bone of contention between Chevron and the other U.S. supermajor, ExxonMobil, which is the operator of Guyana’s prolific and lucrative offshore Stabroek block, with Hess and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) as partners.

Exxon claims it has the right to first refusal to acquire the stake of Hess Corp in the Stabroek block, from which Exxon and its current partners pump more than 500,000 bpd of crude from several projects.

Last month, ExxonMobil and CNOOC merged their arbitration claims against Chevron’s takeover of Hess’s stake in the most prolific oil block offshore Guyana. 

Earlier this month, Hess said that Chevron’s acquisition could be delayed until next year due to Exxon Mobil’s arbitration case.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kazakhstan’s Oil Flows to Germany Threatened as Russia Demands Transit Fees

Next Post

Kazakhstan’s Oil Flows to Germany Threatened as Russia Demands Transit Fees

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com