Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.64 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.30 +0.29 +0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.619 -0.019 -1.16%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.759 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 175 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.759 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.28 -0.43 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.74 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.31 -0.63 -0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 879 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.85 -0.79 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.03 -0.87 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 332 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 70.37 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 85.72 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 79.82 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.77 +0.76 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 77.17 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours e-truck insanity
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 5 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Beats Q1 Profit Forecast Despite Lower Natural Gas Prices

Conflicts Could Put West Africa's Oil Supply At Risk

Conflicts Could Put West Africa's Oil Supply At Risk

Potential spillover of conflicts to…

Biden’s LNG Pause Could Have a Significant Impact On Global Energy Security

Biden’s LNG Pause Could Have a Significant Impact On Global Energy Security

The Biden administration's decision to…

U.S. Natural Gas Could Be A Big Winner of The AI Boom

U.S. Natural Gas Could Be A Big Winner of The AI Boom

U.S. natural gas producers and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

By Rystad Energy - Apr 26, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The Kremlin has set an ambitious plan to commission 100 million tonnes of LNG capacity by 2030 but our forecasts show the country will miss that target by as much as 60 million tonnes.
  • Despite a rough outlook, we expect Russia’s planned LNG projects will go ahead despite sanctions and challenges in securing vessels and long-term contracts.
  • Although European countries have almost entirely cut off Russian piped gas, Europe still depends on Russia for much of its LNG supply. LNG exports to Europe rose by about 5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024.
Yamal LNG

Russian oil production has remained strong despite sanctions imposed by Western countries in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country’s gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) industries, on the other hand, have suffered due to limited pipeline infrastructure and reliance on Western companies. Rystad Energy expects Russian piped gas to China to increase due to new infrastructure, but the outlook for Russian LNG is less rosy. The Kremlin has set an ambitious plan to commission 100 million tonnes of LNG capacity by 2030 but our forecasts show the country will miss that target by as much as 60 million tonnes.

Despite a rough outlook, we expect Russia’s planned LNG projects will go ahead despite sanctions and challenges in securing vessels and long-term contracts, thanks to government support and incentives around financing and research and development, along with tax breaks. However, due to the challenging environment, Russian LNG production is highly unlikely to reach government targets, with our forecasts predicting only 36.3 million tonnes of output by 2026.

The Russian Ministry of Energy in 2021 released a forecast where the country's LNG production was expected to climb to as much as 140 million tonnes per annum (tpa) by 2035 under a high-case scenario, or 80 million tpa under a more conservative outlook. Last year, the ministry disclosed its plan to boost LNG exports by 33% between 2022 and 2026, to 44 million tonnes per annum. In its conservative-case scenario, this increase is expected to reach only 18%, with a target of 39 million tonnes per annum. Related: Reuters Estimates: Russian Oil and Gas Revenue to Double in April

Although European countries have almost entirely cut off Russian piped gas, Europe still depends on Russia for much of its LNG supply. LNG exports to Europe rose by about 5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, and replacing these volumes in the short term is a major challenge for the continent.

“Russian oil exports may have escaped the worst of the impact from Western sanctions. Piped gas exports have suffered greatly, but the LNG industry has been hit the hardest. The Russian government is still optimistic about the country’s output, but without a significant change in fortunes, reaching the targets may be nothing more than a pipe dream,” says Swapnil Babele, vice president of upstream research at Rystad Energy.

In the short term, we expect only LNG projects from independent Russian gas producer Novatek to proceed, with delays of at least five years due to vessel procurement challenges and current market conditions. The company's primary goal is to construct a low-cost LNG platform, which involves developing proprietary LNG technologies and expanding output by deploying these new technologies. The main challenge for Novatek will be developing the logistics and looking for new buyers.

Our current forecasts show Russia commissioning about 68 million tonnes of liquefaction capacity by 2035, with actual LNG production being around 40 million tpa. Novatek will account for almost 80% of that total through its Yamal LNG, Arctic LNG-2, and Murmansk LNG projects.

Europe became the top destination for Russian LNG exports in 2022, surpassing Asia. Russia’s LNG exports rose 10% in 2022 to about 33 million tonnes, 17 million tonnes of which was sent to European markets – a 22% increase from the previous year. Last year, Russian LNG production dropped to about 31 million tonnes due to planned maintenance at the Sakhalin-2 and Yamal LNG projects in the second half of the year. In 2024, Rystad Energy expects Russian LNG production to total about 34 million tonnes, thanks in part to the commissioning of Arctic LNG-2 Train 1.

Since 2014, when the first Russian LNG sanctions were imposed, the country prioritized developing its own liquefaction technologies and is trying to meet its demand for LNG equipment with local providers. Of these providers, Atomenergomash, the mechanical engineering division of Rosatom, designs and manufactures cryogenic LNG pumps, heat exchangers and turbo-expanders. Kazancompressormash constructs compressor units for LNG facilities, and Cryo-LNG supplies tank containers for LNG transportation and storage.

In 2018, Novatek obtained a patent for its “Arctic cascade” technology, which was implemented on the fourth train of Yamal LNG. However, the technology was not fully developed, and the project encountered several issues that led to modifications in the patent. In June 2023, the company secured another patent for the “Arctic mix” technique, which was designed for natural gas liquefaction on a large scale using mixed refrigerants. This technology is expected to be the primary method for future projects involving gravity base structures (GBS), with a capacity of more than 6 million tpa per train.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Could Be A Big Winner of The AI Boom
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah
Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com