China's Coal Dependence to Persist Despite Global Climate Goals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.01 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.06 +1.06 +1.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.64 +1.45 +1.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.789 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.717 +0.032 +1.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%
Chart Mars US 172 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.717 +0.032 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.19 -1.33 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.48 -1.28 -1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.57 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 875 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.35 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.64 -0.56 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 328 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.05 -0.32 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.30 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.40 -0.32 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 78.15 -0.32 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.10 -0.32 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.50 -0.32 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.08 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 78.43 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.00 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.31 +0.41 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

China's Coal Dependence to Persist Despite Global Climate Goals

Geopolitical Tensions Fail to Spark Oil Price Surge

Geopolitical Tensions Fail to Spark Oil Price Surge

The fluctuating prices in response…

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

British multinational oil & gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

China's Coal Dependence to Persist Despite Global Climate Goals

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 23, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

Amidst global efforts to phase out coal power by 2040, China's coal consumption is unlikely to decrease significantly by that time, according to a new report by Norwegian consultancy DNV.

The report indicates that China's coal usage, currently the world's largest, will experience a minor reduction in the next two years, followed by a one-third decline by 2040. Despite a surge in renewable energy generation, coal will remain a substantial part of China's energy mix, projected to constitute 25% of its peak consumption by 2050. The country's commitment to decarbonization is challenged by its continued approval of new coal power plants and the dominance of coal consumption in sectors like iron and steel. Additionally, slow progress in decarbonizing industries like steel production further impedes China's emission reduction goals.

While natural gas will continue to play a role, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, the report suggests that China may struggle to meet its carbon neutrality target by 2060 without more aggressive decarbonization efforts. Despite forecasts indicating a peak in carbon emissions by 2026, China's total energy demand is expected to plateau by 2030 and decrease by 20% by 2050. Furthermore, the report anticipates a rapid decline in oil demand driven by electrification, with China's road sector expected to see a 94% reduction in oil consumption by 2050. However, the transition to alternative aviation fuels will be slower, with oil still accounting for a significant portion of energy demand in the sector by 2050.

Last year, China’s expanding coal fleet and a slowdown in coal plant retirements in the United States and Europe resulted in the highest net increase in global operating coal capacity since 2016, Global Energy Monitor’s annual survey showed earlier this month.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Renewables Giant NextEra Books Higher-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com