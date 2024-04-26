Drone Attacks Take Khor Mor Gas Field Offline, Claims Lives

Four expatriate workers lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries in a recent drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region. This attack, reported by an advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister and a senior Kurdish political source, has also resulted in the suspension of production at the site.

The ramifications of the assault extend beyond casualties, impacting electricity generation in the region. Kurdistan's electricity ministry stated that the drone attack disrupted gas supplies to power plants, leading to an approximate 2,500 MW reduction in electricity output.

Pearl Petroleum—a consortium comprised of Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum (operators of the Kurdistan Gas Project), along with OMV, MOL, and RWE hold the rights to develop Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of Iraq's largest gas fields.

Earlier this week, U.S. troops shot down two drones outside a base in Iraq, the Pentagon has said, although the U.S. military could not confirm whether the attack was targeting U.S. forces.

No group has taken responsibility for Friday's attack on the gas field that contains more than 7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

"Good efforts have been made in the past to improve the energy sector and economic infrastructure in Iraq, especially in the Kurdistan Region, and while steps are being taken to resolve the disputed, evil and destructive hands once again targeted the Khor Mor gas field in a terrorist act. These repeated strikes must be stopped, and we urge the Iraqi government to find the perpetrators of this terrorist act and bring them to justice," Peshawa Hawramani, KRG spokesperson said in Friday a statement following the attack.

The KRG spokesperson said that the four who lost their lives were Yemeni.

