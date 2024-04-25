Saudi Oil Giant, Aramco, Wins 4-Year FIFA World Cup Sponsorship

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.21 +0.40 +0.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.78 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.632 -0.021 -1.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.747 +0.013 +0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.45 +1.94 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 174 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.747 +0.013 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.71 +0.45 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.93 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.94 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 878 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 88.64 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.90 +0.45 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.45 +1.94 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 331 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 69.61 -0.55 -0.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.96 -0.55 -0.64%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.21 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 79.31 -0.55 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 76.01 -0.55 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 76.01 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 79.06 -0.55 -0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 86.01 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 76.41 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.04 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 88.00 -0.37 -0.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.39 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 -0.50 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.02 -0.29 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 1 min How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 18 hours e-truck insanity
  • 4 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Saudi Oil Giant, Aramco, Wins 4-Year FIFA World Cup Sponsorship

3 Oil & Gas Stocks Most Sensitive To Oil Price Swings

3 Oil & Gas Stocks Most Sensitive To Oil Price Swings

Apache, Marathon Oil Corp. and…

IMF Praises UK's Digital Infrastructure for AI Readiness

IMF Praises UK's Digital Infrastructure for AI Readiness

The UK economy is primed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Oil Giant, Aramco, Wins 4-Year FIFA World Cup Sponsorship

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 25, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Saudi Aramco has sealed a sponsorship deal with FIFA, the International Federation of Association Football, through 2027, after winning a bidding process last October in which it was the only sponsorship candidate, the Associated Press reports.

With the new deal, Aramco becomes a “Major Worldwide Partner of FIFA”, which gives it sponsorship rights for FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 and Women’s World Cup 2027.

“Through this partnership with FIFA we aim to contribute to football development and harness the power of sport to make an impact around the globe. It reflects our ambition to enable vibrant communities and extends our backing of sport as a platform for growth,” Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO said in a press statement

“Our existing relationship with the Saudi football team Al-Qadsiah, our support for women’s golf through the Aramco Team Series, and our backing of F1 in Schools each demonstrate the possibilities of such partnerships to create pathways for opportunity, positively impact society and promote development at the grassroots level,” Nasser added.

The sponsorship deal comes after Saudi Arabia won hosting rights for the men’s World Cup in 2034.

The value of the sponsorship remains undisclosed; however, AP reports that it is “likely the richest ever for FIFA by average annual value”.

“Aramco also intends to work with FIFA to drive innovation, identifying opportunities to deploy the Company’s expertise and technologies in the delivery of football events globally. This includes initiatives that aim to provide new and innovative ways for football fans to engage with FIFA’s events,” the Saudi oil giant said in a statement.

While the Visit Saudi tourist board had sponsored the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, this was a small sponsorship that resulted in some backlash that led to the Saudis backing down from sponsoring the Women’s World Cup in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Groups of Czech Billionaire Book $7.8 Billion Core Earnings in 2023    

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com