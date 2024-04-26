U.S. Drilling Activity Slips

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.93 +0.36 +0.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.55 +0.54 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.615 -0.023 -1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.768 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 175 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.768 +0.009 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.28 -0.43 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.74 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.31 -0.63 -0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 879 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.85 -0.79 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.03 -0.87 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 332 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 70.37 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.72 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 79.82 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 86.77 +0.76 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 77.17 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 20 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours e-truck insanity
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 5 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Mulls Primary New York Listing to Expand U.S. Shareholder Base

Four Big Mistakes in Deregulating the Electricity Industry

Four Big Mistakes in Deregulating the Electricity Industry

When policymakers both here and…

China Is Winning The Race for Affordable EVs

China Is Winning The Race for Affordable EVs

While U.S. and European automakers…

How Will Energy Stocks Respond to This Earnings Season?

How Will Energy Stocks Respond to This Earnings Season?

As we kick off Q1…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 26, 2024, 12:15 PM CDT
Rig

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell by 6 to 613 this week, compared to 755 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs fell by 5 this week, after gaining 5 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 506--down by 85 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 105, a loss of 56 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production stayed the same for the seventh week in a row at an average of 13.1 million bpd for the week ending April 12—down 200,000 bpd from the all-time high of 13.3 million bpd.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, ending a four week losing streak, gaining in the week ending April 19. Completions rose by 8 to 260 for the week, which is 30 fewer crews than this time last year.

The Permian saw a 1-rig decrease after gaining 2 in the week prior. The count in the Eagle Ford stayed the same this week after seeing no change in the week prior.

Oil prices were trading up on Friday with both benchmarks trading about $0.50 up per barrel. At 12:25 p.m. ET, before data release, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.49 (+0.59%) on the day at $84.06. This is about $.90 above last week’s price at this time.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.54 (+0.61%) at $89.55, a roughly $2 per barrel increase from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Efficiency is Critical for a Sustainable Future
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com