U.S. Frackers Seek Ways to Reverse Well Productivity Declines

WTI Crude 82.71 -0.65 -0.78%
Brent Crude 87.88 -0.54 -0.61%
Murban Crude 89.02 +0.10 +0.11%
Natural Gas 1.699 -0.113 -6.24%
Gasoline 2.731 +0.006 +0.22%
Louisiana Light 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.87 +0.67 +0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%
Chart Mars US 173 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.731 +0.006 +0.22%

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.26 +2.07 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.86 +2.38 +2.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.80 +1.23 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 876 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 88.40 +1.05 +1.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.87 +0.67 +0.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.87 +0.67 +0.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.45 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 330 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 85.51 +1.46 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 83.76 +1.46 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.86 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 76.56 +1.46 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.56 +1.46 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 79.61 +1.46 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.56 +1.46 +1.72%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.96 +1.46 +1.93%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.08 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 78.43 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.02 -0.29 -0.33%

SunPower To Cut Jobs After its Stock Gets Hammered

Gold Surges Past S&P 500 in Five-Year Growth

Mysterious Iranian 'Spy' Ship Returns Home As Israel-Iran Conflict Worsens

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Frackers Seek Ways to Reverse Well Productivity Declines

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 24, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

As well productivity in the U.S. shale patch has declined in the past two years, producers are looking to deploy new technology to reverse these declines, but small companies often cannot afford the high upfront costs, industry executives and analysts have told Reuters.

While shale production pushed U.S. crude oil output to record highs in recent months to above 13 million barrels per day (bpd), the rate of productivity declines has steepened since 2020 as the fracking of closely located wells has interfered with geology and pressure, resulting in more difficult extraction of the resources.

Oil decline profiles have steepened across U.S. shale oil plays over the last decade, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) said in a report in August 2023.

“We’ve observed that decline curves, meaning the rate at which production falls over time, are getting steeper as well density increases,” Dane Gregoris, report author and managing director at EIR, commented at the time.

“Summed up, the industry’s treadmill is speeding up and this will make production growth more difficult than it was in the past.”

But advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies have increased well productivity over the past year, helping U.S. producers extract more crude oil from new wells drilled while maintaining production from legacy wells, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last month.

One of these technologies, simultaneous fracking technology, or simul-frac, can achieve over double the gains in lateral footage, in less time, compared to zipper-frac operations, says Halliburton, the leader in the U.S. fracking services market.

The simul-frac tech, however, needs a lot of wells drilled beforehand and then fracked simultaneously. This requires a lot of investment before oil can flow from the wells—and not all companies can afford that.

“That's $100 million in the ground before you see any revenue,” Mike Oestmann, chief executive at small company Tall City Exploration told Reuters. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

