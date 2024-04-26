TotalEnergies Beats Q1 Profit Forecast Despite Lower Natural Gas Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.73 +0.16 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.38 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 1.619 -0.019 -1.16%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.763 +0.005 +0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 175 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.763 +0.005 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.28 -0.43 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.74 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.31 -0.63 -0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 879 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.85 -0.79 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.03 -0.87 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 332 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 70.37 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 85.72 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 79.82 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.77 +0.76 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 77.17 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour e-truck insanity
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 5 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Beats Q1 Profit Forecast Despite Lower Natural Gas Prices

China's Capital Flight Could Fuel Bitcoin’s Next Rally

China's Capital Flight Could Fuel Bitcoin’s Next Rally

Chinese FX outflows, often underreported…

Central Asian Economies in Limbo As China Fails To Find Its Feet

Central Asian Economies in Limbo As China Fails To Find Its Feet

The World Bank forecasts slower…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

TotalEnergies Beats Q1 Profit Forecast Despite Lower Natural Gas Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 26, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) saw its first-quarter adjusted net income drop by 22% from a year ago, but the French supermajor’s adjusted earnings beat the consensus estimate.

Stable oil prices and healthy refining margins failed to fully offset a decline in natural gas prices, but helped TotalEnergies beat analyst forecasts as it reported Q1 earnings on Friday. The company announced additional share buybacks and an increase in the first interim dividend for 2024.

TotalEnergies posted an adjusted net income of $5.1 billion for the first quarter of 2024, down by 22% compared to $6.5 billion for the same period of 2023. Still, the past quarter’s adjusted earnings beat the $5 billion consensus estimate of analysts forecasts compiled by LSEG and $4.88 billion expected in an Visible Alpha consensus.

“In a context of sustained oil prices and refining margins but softening gas prices, the Company announced first quarter 2024 adjusted net income of $5.1 billion and cash flow of $8.2 billion, in line with its ambitious 2024 objectives,” TotalEnergies’ chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanné said in a statement.

Oil and gas production averaged 2.46 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), benefiting from 6% quarter-to-quarter production growth in LNG and from start-ups at Mero 2 in Brazil and Akpo West in Nigeria. The output, however, is expected to slightly drop in the second quarter to between 2.4 million boe/d and 2.45 million boe/d, due to planned maintenance that will be partially offset by ramp-ups of Mero 2 in Brazil and Tyra in Denmark.

TotalEnergies’ Board of Directors decided to pay a first interim dividend of 0.79 euros ($0.85) per share for 2024, up by nearly 7% compared to 2023, and authorized the company to buy back shares for $2 billion in the second quarter of 2024. 

During the earnings call, CEO Pouyanné said that TotalEnergies is “seriously” looking at a primary listing in New York, due to a friendlier investor base.

“U.S. shareholders are buying, European shareholders are not so buying, so we must think of it,” Pouyanné said. The executive expects to report to the board on the issue by September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another European major, Shell, has also recently hinted at ditching London for the NYSE, as it believes its stock is undervalued on the London Stock Exchange.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies Mulls Primary New York Listing to Expand U.S. Shareholder Base

Next Post

TotalEnergies Mulls Primary New York Listing to Expand U.S. Shareholder Base

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com