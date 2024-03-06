China To Leverage Stimulus and Bonds to Meet 5% Growth Target

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.11 +0.96 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.89 +0.85 +1.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.01 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.927 -0.030 -1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.547 +0.014 +0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%
Chart Mars US 124 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.547 +0.014 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.04 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.54 -1.04 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.40 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Basra Light 828 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.27 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.66 -0.42 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 281 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.00 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.30 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.55 -0.59 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.95 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.50 -0.59 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.25 -0.59 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.35 -0.59 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.48 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 10 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Tesla Faces Production Disruption at German Factory After Eco-Terrorist Attack

Kazakhstan Targets Fintech to Boost Revenue and Curb Tax Evasion

Kazakhstan Targets Fintech to Boost Revenue and Curb Tax Evasion

Kazakhstan's government is targeting fintech,…

Supply Chain Challenges Could Boost Air Cargo Demand

Supply Chain Challenges Could Boost Air Cargo Demand

Air Canada expects an uptick…

European Commission Downgrades Growth Forecast for 2024

European Commission Downgrades Growth Forecast for 2024

The European Commission downgraded its…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China To Leverage Stimulus and Bonds to Meet 5% Growth Target

By City A.M - Mar 06, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • China sets a persistent 5% growth target for the year, amidst concerns over real estate and fading post-pandemic economic boosts.
  • Plans to reduce budget deficit and issue 1 trillion yuan in special bonds highlight China's strategy to meet its ambitious GDP goal.
  • Despite setting ambitious economic and employment targets, China faces equity market declines and slower services sector growth.
Join Our Community
Yuan

China has set its sights on achieving an economic growth target of approximately 5% for the current year, a goal that some economists consider ambitious.  

The aim comes amid various challenges confronting the nation’s economy, including a slowdown in the real estate market and waning investor confidence. 

“There was little surprise that the GDP growth target was set at around 5% again, as lowering the target would have further weakened confidence. With that said, it will be a more challenging path to repeating 5% growth in 2024, as the base effect becomes less supportive, and as many of the boosts to the economy coming out of anti-pandemic measures will gradually wane. Real estate will likely remain a drag on the economy in 2024,” said Lynn Song, Chief Economist, Greater China at ING. 

Maintaining the same growth target as the previous year, China acknowledges the necessity for robust government stimulus to realize this objective. The country heavily relies on state infrastructure investment, which has resulted in a substantial accumulation of municipal debt. 

To bolster economic growth, China intends to reduce its budget deficit to 3% of economic output, down from the revised 3.8% recorded in the preceding year. Notably, the issuance of 1 trillion yuan in special ultra-long-term treasury bonds, not accounted for in the budget, is planned to support this effort. 

Related: Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

“More stimulus needed to reach 5% GDP target,” said ZhaoPeng Xing,Senior China Strategist at ANZ who economic growth to be around 4.5% to 5%. 

Additionally, the quota for special bond issuance for local governments has been set at 3.9 trillion yuan, slightly higher than the 3.8 trillion yuan allocated in 2023. China has also established a consumer inflation target of 3% and aims to create over 12 million urban jobs this year, while aiming to maintain the unemployment rate at around 5.5%, Reuters reported. 

Following the announcement of these economic measures, mainland China and Hong Kong’s equities experienced declines, with Chinese blue chips CSI300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling by 0.2% and 1.3%, respectively. 

Meanwhile, a private survey indicates that China’s services sector exhibited slower-than-expected growth in February. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 52.5 from January’s 52.7, falling below the forecasted 52.9. A PMI reading above 50 signals expansion in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rising Dollar and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com