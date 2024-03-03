Rising Dollar and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 79.97 +1.71 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 83.55 +1.64 +2.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.56 +1.34 +1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.835 -0.025 -1.34%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.614 +0.033 +1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 121 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.614 +0.033 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 80.91 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 3 days 82.24 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.90 +1.75 +2.21%
Graph down Basra Light 825 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 87.28 +2.33 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.31 +2.11 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 278 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.31 -0.48 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.41 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.66 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 71.26 -0.28 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 68.26 -0.28 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.51 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.49 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 12 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.14 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.84 -0.33 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 7 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 13 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Agrees to Extend Output Cuts Until Mid-Year

Supply Chain Challenges Could Boost Air Cargo Demand

Supply Chain Challenges Could Boost Air Cargo Demand

Air Canada expects an uptick…

Kazakhstan Targets Fintech to Boost Revenue and Curb Tax Evasion

Kazakhstan Targets Fintech to Boost Revenue and Curb Tax Evasion

Kazakhstan's government is targeting fintech,…

European Commission Downgrades Growth Forecast for 2024

European Commission Downgrades Growth Forecast for 2024

The European Commission downgraded its…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rising Dollar and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets

By Metal Miner - Mar 03, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • US economic data initially showed robust growth in Q4 2023, but concerns over rising interest rates and geopolitical instability have led to market uncertainty.
  • Sector performance varies, with chip stocks driving market rallies while other sectors face headwinds, exacerbated by a strong dollar index and declining natural gas prices.
  • Steel prices are influenced by declining natural gas prices, impacting production costs, while the surge in microchips and AI sectors contrasts with uncertainties in financial markets and consumer services.
Join Our Community
Dollar

Via Metal Miner

The start of the new year presented mixed signals for the global economy and overall financial markets. An optimistic government outlook and positive US economic data initially fueled enthusiasm and anticipation for future developments. However, interest rate fears, rising geopolitical tensions, and concerns regarding future economic growth overshadowed many of these positive perspectives. This resulted in a varied outlook for the remaining months of Q1.

Moreover, the US steel market continues to experience headwinds and bearish pressure as natural gas futures head into a robust decline and the dollar index remains strong.  

Natural gas futures weekly in US economic data

DP Surges 3.5% in Q4, Setting Stage for Continued Growth

As Q4 of 2023 ended, US economic data presented a multifaceted picture. For example, GDP delivered a robust 3.5% growth. This not only surpassed expectations but demonstrated a clear signal of growth going forward, especially with indices climbing to all-time highs. Entering into Q1, the news was generally optimistic, with indices continuing to see modest week-over-week gains. This reflected a prevailing optimism as market participants poured back into risk assets.

Related: Could This Unknown Company Help Solve Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Sector performance generally plays a huge role in the current stock market. With chip stocks like TSMC, SMCI, and AMD pushing the market with significant strength, other sectors such as Communication and Financials also saw modest advances. On the other hand, Consumer Services and Real Estate sectors faced headwinds as volume began to pour back into risk-on assets. Indeed, treasury yields continue to fluctuate as investors navigate between hedging against inflation and concerns about economic growth. 

US Economic Data: Geopolitical Turmoil and Fed’s Hawkish Stance

Several key economic events significantly impacted the outlook for February. Last month, investors remained primarily optimistic thanks to a robust jobs report and some very strong US economic data. However, on January 26, the Fed announced a more hawkish stance on interest rates. Alongside this, new conflicts in the Middle East added new worries over geopolitical stability already suffering from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Such concerns continue to dampen enthusiasm, fueling market uncertainty and adding another layer of complexity to the current outlook. For their part, financial markets responded in the first week of February by falling 2.56% for the DJI, 2% for the SP500, and 5.5% for the NASDAQ.

us economic data

Analyzing the Dollar Index and Other US Economic Data

Currently, the dollar index sits near the $104 price level. This continues to put pressure on indices across markets as the index trades higher than its January close. Such price action creates risk and uncertainty among investors as assets like indices and metals experience headwinds from the rising dollar. 

10Y Yield Rate

Meanwhile, the Steel and Natural Gas markets remain indirectly linked due to economic activity strongly influencing demand for both. During strong economic periods, both prices rise, while recessionary environments lead to declines. In the case of Q1, Natural Gas prices declined sharply to a 4-year low as mild temperatures continued to limit demand and keep inventories high.

Related: This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

Such price action significantly influences the production cost of steel, and generally drove prices into a flat range for January. Now steel prices continue to decline as gas prices follow their bearish trend. At the same time, Chinese demand could potentially weaken growth and disrupt overall supply.

Microchips and AI Drive US Market Surge

Overall, US market data for February provided mixed signals. While some sectors, such as microchips and AI, continue to experience strong rallies and drive indices up, others, such as financials and consumer services, remain caught in a headwind. Overall, prices remained up for the stock market, while the dollar index experienced a modest gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Semiconductors, SOXX

However, uncertainty and risk for investors remain apparent, especially considering the rising dollar and geopolitical tensions that continue to pressure markets across the globe. For instance, steel prices have seen their fair share of headwinds as natural gas prices head into a 4-year decline, cutting production costs, which generally leads to lower steel prices.

By Jimmy Chiguil

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This the Death of the American Penny?
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled
WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com