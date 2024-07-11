Will China's Central Bank Cut Rates to Boost Sagging Economy?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.94 +0.84 +1.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.66 +0.58 +0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.41 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.273 -0.056 -2.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.525 +0.022 +0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 251 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.525 +0.022 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 14 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 955 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 14 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 408 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 68.30 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.25 +0.69 +0.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 82.50 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 78.70 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 76.10 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.80 +0.69 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 7 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 18 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.33 -1.06 -1.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.88 -0.92 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

UK Government Denies Claims Ed Miliband Has Banned New North Sea Oil Licences

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: the U.S. Federal Reserve…

Central Banks Tread Cautiously Despite Easing Inflation

Central Banks Tread Cautiously Despite Easing Inflation

Central bank leaders express cautious…

Short Sellers Destroyed As Volkswagen Gives Rivian a $5 Billion Boost

Short Sellers Destroyed As Volkswagen Gives Rivian a $5 Billion Boost

Volkswagen's $5 billion investment in…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will China's Central Bank Cut Rates to Boost Sagging Economy?

By City A.M - Jul 11, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • China's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in June, suggesting weak consumer demand.
  • Producer prices remained in deflationary territory for the third consecutive month, reflecting ongoing challenges in the industrial sector.
  • China's central bank is expected to ease monetary policy further to support economic growth and stabilize financial markets.
Yuan

China’s economy showed mixed signals in June with consumer prices rising modestly for the fifth straight month but missing expectations, while producer prices stayed in deflationary territory. 

These developments come ahead of an important policy meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) next week. The focus of the July 15-18 CCP meeting is expected to prioritize addressing tensions with Washington and boosting domestic demand. 

According to official data released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s consumer price index (CPI) edged up by 0.2 percent in June, marking the slowest pace in three months.  

This growth was slower than the 0.3 percent increase observed in May and fell below economists’ forecasts of a 0.4 percent rise. 

The slower-than-expected CPI growth suggests that consumer demand within China remains subdued. 

On the other hand, the producer price index (PPI), which measures the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, contracted by 0.8 percent in June.  

Although this decline was an improvement from the 1.4 percent contraction in May, it marks the third consecutive month of deflation in producer prices.  

This persistent deflation in the PPI reflects ongoing challenges in China’s industrial sector, which continues to grapple with overcapacity and weak global demand. 

“We still see some upside to inflation in the coming months given that the economy is in the midst of a cyclical recovery. However, the deepening declines in factory-gate prices of consumer durables underscore that excess manufacturing capacity remains a worsening issue,” said Gabriel Ng, Assistant Economist at Capital Economics. 

“Government policy is still prioritising investment which is set to exacerbate the problem further. This will continue to weigh on inflation and we think CPI will rise just 0.5 percent y/y this year.” 

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased by 0.6 percent year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 0.7 percent rise recorded in the first half of the year.  

This slower core inflation indicates that underlying price pressures remain contained, despite efforts to stimulate economic activity. 

China’s economy faces several headwinds, including deflationary pressures and a property market crisis, which have dampened overall economic sentiment.  

Economists remain cautious about the country’s growth prospects, especially as China targets a modest growth rate of around 5 percent for the year amid persistent economic uncertainties. 

Despite these challenges, China’s central bank has signalled its commitment to maintaining accommodative monetary policies.  

The People’s Bank of China has reduced banks’ required reserve ratios, aiming to inject liquidity into the financial system and support lending to businesses and consumers.  

This policy stance is seen as crucial in mitigating the impact of economic headwinds and supporting China’s gradual economic recovery. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Investors are closely watching for further monetary policy measures from the central bank, anticipating additional easing actions to bolster economic growth and stabilize financial markets in the face of ongoing uncertainties both domestically and globally. 

“Soft inflation and weak credit data are presenting a compelling case for further monetary policy easing from the PBOC in the coming months,” said Lynn Song, Chief Economist, Greater China at ING. 

“While we believe the PBOC has likely held back on cuts in order to avoid adding to RMB depreciation pressure, we expect to see 1-2 rate cuts in the second half of the year, with a stronger case for cuts if the Fed begins its rate cut cycle.”

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025
Saudi Crude Oil Exports Slump to 10-Month Low

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Slump to 10-Month Low

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com