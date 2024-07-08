Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.22 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 85.75 -0.79 -0.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.83 -0.77 -0.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 2.374 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.534 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%
Chart Mars US 248 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.534 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 11 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 11 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 952 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 11 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 11 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 405 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 67.56 -0.72 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 85.31 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 83.56 -0.72 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 78.51 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 78.41 -0.72 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 83.01 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 76.41 -0.72 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 15 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 23 hours Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 3 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Exxon Sees Higher Oil Prices Raising Upstream Earnings

New-World Climate Regulation Clashes with Old-World Capitalism

New-World Climate Regulation Clashes with Old-World Capitalism

Banks face challenges in meeting…

Rising Dollar and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets

Rising Dollar and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets

The global economy and financial…

China To Leverage Stimulus and Bonds to Meet 5% Growth Target

China To Leverage Stimulus and Bonds to Meet 5% Growth Target

China aims for a challenging…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

By Alex Kimani - Jul 08, 2024, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Citi: the U.S. Federal Reserve could slash interest rates by 200 basis points in its next eight meetings.
  • Citi: the Fed will trim rates by 25 basis points eight times.
  • Dovish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday have given traders hope that the first rate cut is likely to come in September.
Fed

Analysts at Citi have predicted that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slash interest rates by 200 basis points in its next eight meetings through the summer of 2025 as the U.S. economy cools down. Citing fresh signs of a slowing economy and growing unemployment, the bank has forecast that the Fed will trim rates by 25 basis points eight times, starting in September and extending to July 2025. This will lower the benchmark rate from 5.25%-5.5% currently to 3.25%-3.5%, a level that Citi expects to hold for the rest of 2025. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday have given traders hope that the first rate cut is likely to come in September.

"A continued softening of activity will provoke cuts at each of the subsequent seven Fed meetings, in our base case," Citi has predicted.

Powell is set to testify before Congress this week amidst signs of slowing inflation and a softening economy. U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024, marking a sharp slowdown after posting growth of 3.4% in Q4 2023. On the other hand, U.S. unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1% in June from 4% in May, nearly triggering a reliable recession indicator. Whereas unemployment remains at historical lows, economists are concerned that the current upward trajectory is a sign of deteriorating economic conditions. To wit, June saw a decline of 49,000 temporary services jobs, with Citi calling it "the type of decline that is typically seen around recessions as employers begin reducing labor with the least strongly attached workers."

Related: Texas Freeport Gas Flows Fall to Near Zero Ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Falling interest rates could provide a nice boon for the energy sector in general. Although not tightly correlated, studies have revealed a nexus between interest rates and oil prices. One of the basic theories stipulates that increasing interest rates raise consumers' and manufacturers' costs, which reduces the amount of time and money people spend driving. This translates to less demand for oil, which can cause oil prices to drop. Similarly, when interest rates drop, consumers and companies are able to borrow and spend money more freely, which drives up demand for oil. Another theory stipulates that rising interest rates tend to strengthen the dollar, a trend that hurts many commodities including oil.

The evolution of interest rate uncertainty (VXTYN; left vertical axis) and the oil price volatility index (OVX; right vertical axis)

Source: Creative Commons

However, the renewable energy sector is likely to emerge as the biggest winner when the Fed starts cutting interest rates. Over the past few years, renewable energy stocks have badly underperformed their fossil fuel peers and the broader market in the current year, with the selloff accelerating in recent months thanks to higher interest rates and a hawkish Fed outweighing considerable backing by the Biden administration.  The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), the world’s largest green energy ETF and a catch-all bet on clean energy, has crashed nearly -25% over the past 12 months, compared to 10.4% return by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) and a 25% gain by the S&P 500. The solar and wind energy benchmarks have not fared any better, with Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) having cratered 42% YTD while First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) has returned -2.3% over the timeframe.

There’s a dark cloud hanging over green stocks,” Martin Frandsen, portfolio manager at Principal Asset Management, has told the Financial Times. 

The clean energy sector tends to be highly sensitive to interest rates because renewable energy projects require developers to borrow lots of capital upfront to build projects. To complicate matters further, the cost of electricity generated from renewable energy tends to be impacted much more by rising interest rates compared to electricity generated from fossil fuels. Indeed, a 2020 analysis from the International Energy Agency found that a 5% rise in interest rates increases the levelized cost of electricity from wind and solar by 33% but only marginally for natural gas plants. 

Meanwhile, the renewable energy sector has enjoyed ample backing by the Biden administration. Two years ago,  the United States Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, hailed as the most important climate legislation in United States history. A major goal of IRA--the largest federal government spending increase on alternative energy in U.S. history--is to strengthen energy independence, reduce dependence on Chinese imports, and reinvigorate the industrial sector. The IRA is expected to provide some $1 trillion worth of incentives for clean technologies and drive trillions more in investments. According to the American Clean Power Association, IRA could more than triple clean energy production, cut emissions by 40% by 2030, and create 550,000 clean energy jobs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Central Banks Tread Cautiously Despite Easing Inflation
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica
Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify
As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com