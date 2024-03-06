Cutting-Edge AI Identifies New Catalysts for Hydrogen Electrolysis

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.35 +1.20 +1.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.14 +1.10 +1.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.57 +1.45 +1.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.929 -0.028 -1.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.033 +1.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%
Chart Mars US 124 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.033 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.04 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.54 -1.04 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.40 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Basra Light 828 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.27 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.66 -0.42 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 281 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.00 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.30 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.55 -0.59 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.95 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.50 -0.59 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.25 -0.59 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.35 -0.59 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.48 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 10 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UK Extends Windfall Tax on Oil Profits by a Year To 2029

Why China's Strong Commodity Imports Defy Weak Economic Data

Why China's Strong Commodity Imports Defy Weak Economic Data

Despite continued weak economic performance,…

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

Oil prices remained rangebound in…

Breakthrough Biotech Paves Way for Green Fuel Production Boom

Breakthrough Biotech Paves Way for Green Fuel Production Boom

A study from the University…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Cutting-Edge AI Identifies New Catalysts for Hydrogen Electrolysis

By Brian Westenhaus - Mar 06, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • AI technique developed to rapidly identify high-performance, platinum-group-free electrode materials for water electrolysis, crucial for green hydrogen production.
  • New electrocatalytic materials found to be composed of abundant elements like manganese, iron, nickel, zinc, and silver, offering a cheaper alternative to current methods.
  • This advancement demonstrates the power of AI in accelerating material discovery, potentially shortening the research timeline from years to months and advancing efforts towards carbon neutrality.
Join Our Community
AI

A National Institute for Materials Science, Japan research team has developed an AI technique capable of expediting the identification of materials with desirable characteristics. Using this technique, the team was able to discover high-performance water electrolyzer electrode materials free of platinum-group elements – substances previously thought to be indispensable in water electrolysis. These materials may be used to reduce the cost of large-scale production of green hydrogen – a next-generation energy source. The paper reporting the work has been published in ACS Central Science.

Large-scale production of green hydrogen using water electrolyzers is hoped to be a viable means of achieving carbon neutrality.

An efficient Artificial Intelligence method for identifying electrocatalysts with desirable functionality. Image Credit: National Institute for Materials Science, Japan. Both the press release and the open access study paper offer considerably more information and images.

Currently available water electrolyzers rely on expensive, scarce platinum-group elements as their main electrocatalyst components to accelerate the slow oxygen evolution reaction (OER) – an electrolytic water reaction that can produce hydrogen.

To address this issue, research is underway to develop platinum-group-free, cheaper OER electrocatalysts composed of relatively abundant chemical elements compatible with large-scale green hydrogen production.

However, identifying the optimum chemical compositions of such electrocatalysts from an infinitely large number of possible combinations had been found to be enormously costly, time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Related: Artificial Intelligence Could Trigger a Natural Gas Boom in Europe

This NIMS research team recently developed an AI technique capable of accurately predicting the compositions of materials with desirable characteristics by switching prediction models depending on the sizes of the datasets available for analysis.

Using this AI, the team was able to identify new, effective OER electrocatalytic materials from about 3,000 candidate materials in just a single month.

For reference, manual, comprehensive evaluation of these 3,000 materials was estimated to take almost six years.

These newly discovered electrocatalytic materials can be synthesized using only relatively cheap and abundant metallic elements: manganese (Mn), iron (Fe), nickel (Ni), zinc (Zn) and silver (Ag). Experiments found that under certain conditions, these electrocatalytic materials exhibit superior electrochemical properties to ruthenium (Ru) oxides – the existing electrocatalytic materials with the highest OER activity known.

In Earth’s crust, Ag is the least abundant element among those constituting the newly discovered electrocatalytic materials.

However, its crustal abundance is nearly 100 times that of Ru, indicating that these new electrocatalytic materials can be synthesized in sufficiently large amounts to enable hydrogen mass-production using water electrolyzers.

These results demonstrated that this AI technique could be used to expand the limits of human intelligence and dramatically accelerate the search for higher-performance materials.

Related: Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

Using the technique, the team plans to expedite its efforts to develop new materials — mainly water electrolyzer electrode materials – in order to improve the efficiency of various electrochemical devices contributing to carbon neutrality.

This project was carried out by a NIMS research team led by Ken Sakaushi (Principal Researcher) and Ryo Tamura (Team Leader). This work was conducted in conjunction with another project entitled, “High throughput search for seawater electrolysis catalysts by combining automated experiments with data science” (grant number: JPMJMI21EA) under the JST-Mirai Program mission area, “low carbon society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

**

One is a bit troubled by not seeing an alloy listed or a lab test run. The materials might need synthesized and tested perhaps? The press release seems to be a conclusion without a hard fact.

Let’s hope the “discoveries” are factual truths. After last week’s AI news, AI isn’t building up any confidence just yet. Folks need to remember that an AI and a person’s mind, just like computers have been since their beginning, only function with what information is at hand. If there is garbage in there at the start – garbage is what comes out.

One does hope this is a home run, but much more needs tested and revealed.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why China's Strong Commodity Imports Defy Weak Economic Data
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com