Russia, Iran, and Turkey Forge New Economic Alliance in South Caucasus

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.42 +1.27 +1.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.17 +1.13 +1.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.57 +1.45 +1.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.926 -0.031 -1.58%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.033 +1.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%
Chart Mars US 124 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.033 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.04 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.54 -1.04 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.40 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Basra Light 828 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.27 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.66 -0.42 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 281 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.00 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.30 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.55 -0.59 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.95 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.50 -0.59 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.25 -0.59 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.35 -0.59 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.48 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 10 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UK Extends Windfall Tax on Oil Profits by a Year To 2029

A Look Inside Iran’s Shadowy ‘Axis of Resistance’

A Look Inside Iran’s Shadowy ‘Axis of Resistance’

Iran is using a network…

Exxon Carries on Drilling Off Essequibo Despite Venezuela's Objections

Exxon Carries on Drilling Off Essequibo Despite Venezuela's Objections

Despite Venezuela’s objections, Exxon said…

Kremlin Warns of Escalation if NATO Troops Fight in Ukraine

Kremlin Warns of Escalation if NATO Troops Fight in Ukraine

The Kremlin warns of inevitable…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia, Iran, and Turkey Forge New Economic Alliance in South Caucasus

By Eurasianet - Mar 06, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • A policy brief highlights the strategic partnership between Russia, Iran, and Turkey, aimed at creating a new economic order in the Caucasus region and countering Western influence.
  • Wars in Syria, Ukraine, and Gaza have facilitated closer collaboration between the three states, with a focus on bypassing Western regulatory frameworks and establishing independent monetary systems and energy markets.
  • Despite incentives for collaboration, challenges such as Azerbaijan's ties with Israel and Armenia's partnership with Iran present stumbling blocks to the cohesive reshaping of the Caucasus' geopolitical and economic landscape.
Join Our Community
Handshake

The Caucasus is the key link in a rapidly developing “value chain” forged by Russia and Iran to circumvent Western sanctions, according to a policy brief published by a Dutch think-tank.

The policy brief prepared by the Hague-based Clingendeal Institute asserts that wars in Syria, Ukraine and Gaza have abetted the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran. Both states have also developed strong ties with an increasingly authoritarian Turkey, a NATO member state. The three states are intent on creating a new economic order in the Caucasus, a region that the policy brief contends is “no longer grafted onto the global liberal market economy.”

Before the Ukraine conflict began in 2022, the Kremlin had long been recognized as the Caucasus’ strategic arbiter. That is no longer the case. Yet, Russia’s diminished ability to project strategic influence “created scope for a tighter web of economic partnerships between itself, Iran and Turkey,” according to the policy brief. The thread that binds the three states together is a desire to keep Western economic influence in check. 

“This new geo-economic reality is significant for Tehran because Russian objectives of establishing an independent monetary system, energy market and parallel supply chains outside the purview of Western regulatory frameworks can help break Iran’s isolation,” the brief adds. “Iran can now leverage its geography to facilitate a land-based Russian economic pivot to the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent that bypasses both the Persian Gulf and the Suez Canal.”

Related: Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

The Russian-Iranian-Turkish partnership began taking shape in 2017, when representatives of the three states met in the Kazakh capital Astana to discuss war-ravaged Syria’s future. The Ukraine war hastened the need for collaboration, especially between Iran and Russia. Israel’s ongoing operation in Gaza “further accelerated this process due to the anti-Israel views that dominate among the political establishments of all three countries,” the policy brief states.

While the incentives for Russia, Iran and Turkey to work on reshaping the Caucasus’ geopolitical and economic landscape are abundant, the policy brief identifies several stumbling blocks, including Azerbaijan’s close strategic relations with Israel and Armenia’s partnership with Iran. The brief notes, for example, that officials in Tehran believe Israel smuggled the drones used to attack nuclear facilities in 2023 into Iran via Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Azeri authorities believe Armenia relies on Iran as an arms supply conduit.

“The war in Ukraine turned the Caucasus into an economic opportunity, but also rendered its security landscape more fluid,” the brief says. “While the core stakeholders work together to manage this fluidity, they have not yet clearly worked out their roles. The war in Gaza adds both new pressures and incentives to this semi-stable mix.”

By Eurasianet.org

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Sweden’s Entry Into NATO Reshapes Baltic and Arctic Security
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com