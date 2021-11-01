Why Oil Prices Will Rise In The Short Term

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.24 +0.19 +0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.99 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.257 +0.071 +1.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.511 +0.008 +0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.422 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 80.15 +0.48 +0.60%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.422 +0.013 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 81.79 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 83.80 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 78.89 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 84.18 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 85.53 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 84.42 +0.90 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 67.19 +0.58 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.57 +0.51 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 82.57 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 77.42 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 77.42 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 78.32 +0.76 +0.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.82 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 77.57 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 85.50 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 78.00 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 8 hours NordStream2
  • 1 hour Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 1 day Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 7 mins "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day I want one!
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Energy Crunch Pushes Oil To Longest Weekly Bull Run Since 2015

Energy Crunch Pushes Oil To Longest Weekly Bull Run Since 2015

Oil prices rose early on…

Have Oil Markets Suddenly Turned Bearish?

Have Oil Markets Suddenly Turned Bearish?

Oil and natural gas prices…

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

With oil prices rallying in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Oil Prices Will Rise In The Short Term

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
  • There is still plenty of upside for oil prices from here as demand is on course to outstrip supply throughout the rest of the year
  • Plenty of analysts are now preparing for $100 oil, with demand destruction unlikely to occur at current prices 
  • Despite the inflationary impact of rising oil prices, it is unlikely that markets will be driven into a recession
Join Our Community

The rally in crude oil and other energy prices has sent U.S. gasoline prices to a seven-year high and raised inflation in all major economies. Economists and analysts have started to worry that inflationary pressure coming from energy prices coupled with supply chain bottlenecks for nearly all goods will not be as transitory as central banks expect.  There is growing concern that inflation could be ‘transitory for longer’, and high energy prices and supply chain issues could slow down the global economic recovery from the pandemic. 

Still, it’s unlikely that higher oil and energy prices would create such a shock as to result in a recession, analysts and investment banks say. 

Oil prices have further headroom to rise in the short term, according to major asset managers. 

“In recent decades, there has been no instance in which oil prices have spontaneously declined when supply caught up with demand without some form of economic slowdown,” Reuters market analyst John Kemp argues

Currently, the Fed and major central banks expect the strong demand for goods and fuels as economies rebound from the pandemic to outgrow supply shortages next year, including in energy commodities. 

The question in the coming months will be how transitory the inflationary pressures should be so as not to materially hurt consumer spending and factory output and significantly slow down economic growth. 

Related: Chronic Underinvestment Could Send Energy Prices Higher For Longer Meanwhile, major investment banks and asset managers are already predicting $100 oil, especially if this winter turns out colder than usual.  

Goldman Sachs says its year-end outlook of $90 oil could even be conservative as demand rises and gas-to-oil switching could boost consumption further by at least 1 million barrels per day (bpd). 

The point of demand destruction is now much higher.

“We would need prices to rise to $110 /bbl to stifle demand enough to balance the market deficit we currently see in 1Q22 given our expectation that OPEC+ continues on the current path of +0.4 mb/d per month increases in quotas,” Goldman said in a note dated October 24 carried by Reuters. 

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, said last week at the investment forum in Saudi Arabia: 

“We’re looking at a high probability of $100 oil.” 

Related: Europe’s Gas Prices Soar Again On Lower Russian Supply

Others warned of persisting inflation and slowing global growth. 

David Solomon, CEO at Goldman Sachs, told the same event the world could see higher inflation and slowing economic growth. John Studzinski, Vice Chairman of PIMCO, commented about inflation that “Fewer and fewer people think it’s transitory.” 

Despite fears of “transitory for longer” inflation, higher oil prices are unlikely to bring about a recession in the U.S.  

“We would have to see massive doubling and tripling of oil prices for it to have such a bad effect that we go ... to negative growth,” Anwiti Bahuguna, head of multi-asset strategy at Columbia Threadneedle, told CNBC last month.  

“Annual energy costs as a percentage of GDP are above the 30-year average of 4.4%, but below that of 1979 or 2008 when annual energy costs reached over 7% of GDP,” analysts at Bernstein wrote in a note in early October. “If energy prices rises prove to be transient, then the risk of an energy-induced recession remains low,” said Bernstein analysts cited by CNBC. 

U.S. oil supermajor Chevron believes oil prices would not stay at the current high levels.  

“This feels more cyclical than structural,” Chevron’s CFO Pierre Breber told CNN Business in an interview.

“We view these prices as above mid-cycle and above what our price assumptions would be,” added. 

Oil supply next year is expected to rise with OPEC+ unwinding the remaining production cuts and the potential of Iranian barrels returning legitimately on the market. This quarter’s oil supply deficit is expected to turn into a surplus around the middle of 2022, easing the upward pressure on oil and inflation, and justifying the current cautious approach of the OPEC+ alliance in easing the collective cuts.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Only OPEC Has The Power To Send Oil Prices To $100
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com