Europe’s Gas Prices Soar Again On Lower Russian Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.98 +0.41 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.57 +0.85 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.145 -0.281 -5.18%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.503 +0.024 +0.98%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.037 +1.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.50 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 79.67 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.037 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.54 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.48 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.98 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 83.84 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 84.54 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 83.50 +0.45 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.50 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.52 +0.41 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.61 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 67.57 +0.51 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.57 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 77.42 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 77.42 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 78.32 +0.76 +0.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.82 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 77.57 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 85.50 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 77.52 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 hour Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour NordStream2
  • 18 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 34 mins Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 21 hours Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 23 hours American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 22 hours I want one!
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Surging Coal Prices Push Top Chinese Power Producers To Losses

U.S. Propane Prices Start Winter Heating Season At 10-Year High

U.S. Propane Prices Start Winter Heating Season At 10-Year High

U.S. residential propane prices stood…

Will Natural Gas Survive A Net-Zero World?

Will Natural Gas Survive A Net-Zero World?

Natural gas is often dubbed…

Russia's Energy Influence In Europe Is Growing

Russia's Energy Influence In Europe Is Growing

Russia’s energy influence in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Gas Prices Soar Again On Lower Russian Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Flows of natural gas at the Mallnow entry point in Germany of the Yamal-Europe pipeline had dropped to zero on Saturday
  • The market continues to be sensitive to signs of how soon Russian supply could be increased.
Join Our Community

Following several days of declines, natural gas prices at the key European and UK hubs surged again on Monday, after gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia reversed the direction eastward instead of westward through Germany.

Grid operator Gascade said, as quoted by Bloomberg, that flows of natural gas at the Mallnow entry point in Germany of the Yamal-Europe pipeline had dropped to zero on Saturday. The pipeline was instead sending gas east—from Germany to Poland.

This caught traders and analysts by surprise on Monday, especially after Russia signaled last week that its gas giant Gazprom would start filling its storage sites in Europe in a few days.  

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Gazprom’s CEO Alexei Miller on Wednesday that as soon as the Russian gas giant completes filling Russia’s underground storage by or on November 8, “I would like you to start consistent and planned work on increasing the amount of gas in your underground depots in Europe – in Austria and Germany,” per the English translation on the Kremlin website.

“In addition, this will create a favourable situation, at any rate, a better situation in the European energy market in general,” Putin said.

The comments were interpreted by the market as a promise from Putin that Europe would soon see the gas crunch alleviated, and natural gas prices plunged at the end of last week. Related: Oil, Gas Rally Lifts Chevron’s Quarterly Profit To 8-Year-High

At the start of this week, however, the market continues to be sensitive to signs of how soon Russian supply could be increased. The reversal of the natural gas flows from Germany eastwards instead of westwards sent Europe’s gas prices rallying again.

“The drop in Mallnow flows is unexpected, the entry capacity into Mallnow was booked at 324 GWh/d (gigawatt hours/day) for November in line with October, so the market expectation was rather to see flows close to October level,” Refinitiv analysts wrote on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

As Europe enters the heating season with natural gas inventories at the lowest level in a decade, policymakers, consumers, and industries are left at the mercy of the weather, hoping for a mild winter to avoid further tightening of the already tight European gas market.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Natural Gas Prices Could Soar Even Higher As Europe Braces For A Cold Winter
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come
The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com