Only OPEC Has The Power To Send Oil Prices To $100

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.23 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.98 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.262 +0.076 +1.47%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.512 +0.009 +0.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.422 +0.013 +0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 80.15 +0.48 +0.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.422 +0.013 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 81.79 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 83.80 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 78.89 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 84.18 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 85.53 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 84.42 +0.90 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 67.19 +0.58 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.57 +0.51 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 82.57 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 77.42 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 77.42 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 78.32 +0.76 +0.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.82 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 77.57 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 85.50 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 78.00 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 7 hours NordStream2
  • 1 hour Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 1 day Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day I want one!
  • 4 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Have Oil Markets Suddenly Turned Bearish?

Have Oil Markets Suddenly Turned Bearish?

Oil and natural gas prices…

Will China’s New Covid Outbreak Halt The Oil Price Rally?

Will China’s New Covid Outbreak Halt The Oil Price Rally?

China put more than 35,000…

Putin: $100 Oil Is “Quite Possible”

Putin: $100 Oil Is “Quite Possible”

Asked by CNBC’s Hadley Gamble…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Only OPEC Has The Power To Send Oil Prices To $100

By Robert Rapier - Nov 01, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Vladimir Putin believes that oil prices could soon reach $100, and he isn’t alone in that belief 
  • We haven’t seen $100 oil since 2014 and, just like in 2014, OPEC will be largely responsible if we see that level again this year
  • While the U.S. rig count is slowly rising, the impact of that rising rig count will be delayed, so only OPEC can impact production in the short term
Join Our Community

After the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recently crossed $80 per barrel, Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked whether it could reach $100. He replied, “That is quite possible.” Given Russia’s dependence on revenue from its oil exports, he was probably smiling when he said it. The price of WTI hasn’t been above $100 since 2014, but OPEC was a significant reason oil prices originally climbed above $100, and they were a significant reason oil prices fell back below $100.

A key reason the price of WTI originally eclipsed $100 per barrel in 2008 was that OPEC had been reluctant to significantly increase production in previous years. From 2004 to 2007, OPEC only increased oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day (BPD), assuring other countries that the markets were adequately supplied.

Meanwhile, global oil demand increased by about 3.2 million BPD during those years. Non-OPEC production was flat in those years, and this started to raise concerns about future oil supplies.

The peak oil panic was a factor in ultimately driving the price of oil to nearly $150 a barrel in the summer of 2008. There were fears that there simply wouldn’t be enough oil to go around.

But, another development was simultaneously taking place that would eventually add significant new supplies to the market — and force OPEC to respond.

U.S. oil production turned upward in 2008, and over the next six years added about 5 million BPD of oil production to the markets. This was a new market threat for OPEC coming from an unexpected direction. The U.S. had been a major importer of oil leading up to the shale oil boom and had experienced a steady decline in oil production since 1970.

Related: Europe’s Gas Prices Soar Again On Lower Russian Supply

OPEC initially tried to manage this threat by cutting its own production to keep the markets balanced — and to keep oil prices above $100. But U.S. production just kept increasing, and finally, the dam broke in 2014. Oil prices slipped below $100, and shortly thereafter OPEC engaged in a price war to regain market share. The group rapidly ramped up production, and that sent the price of oil reeling.

Between the summer of 2014 and January 2015, the price of WTI was cut in half. A year later it would drop below $30, and some pundits said we would never again see $100 oil.

Predicting oil prices is a fool’s game, that requires predicting the actions of OPEC. They suffered mightily during the price war, but they didn’t bankrupt the U.S. shale oil industry. U.S. oil production did decline in 2016 but resumed growth in 2017 as oil prices recovered.

OPEC once again returned to their strategy of balancing the market with production cuts, and up until the Covid-19 pandemic crushed global oil demand, that was working to steadily boost oil prices.

Then the pandemic knocked some production offline that still hasn’t recovered - particularly in the U.S. Now that oil demand has risen back to near pre-Covid levels, supply and demand have significantly tightened up - just like in 2007. As I noted in the previous article, the U.S. rig count is climbing in response to higher oil prices, but that’s going to take some time to translate into higher oil production.

Meanwhile, the price of oil continues to climb. How high will it go? Over the next few months, that’s going to depend on what OPEC decides to do.

By Robert Rapier via www.rrapier.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Releases Fuel From Reserve To Stop Price Spike

Next Post

Why Oil Prices Will Rise In The Short Term
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com