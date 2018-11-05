Why Oil Prices Will Fall In 2019 And Beyond

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 62.95 -0.15 -0.24%
Brent Crude 2 hours 73.17 +0.34 +0.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.548 -0.019 -0.53%
Mars US 2 hours 67.65 +0.11 +0.16%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 4 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.82 +0.82 +1.14%
Mexican Basket 5 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.548 -0.019 -0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 70.64 -0.09 -0.13%
Murban 19 hours 72.99 -0.68 -0.92%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 69.14 +1.13 +1.66%
Basra Light 19 hours 72.97 +0.63 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.71 +0.74 +1.04%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.82 +0.82 +1.14%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.82 +0.82 +1.14%
Girassol 19 hours 72.88 +0.81 +1.12%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 35 mins 26.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 15.64 -0.05 -0.32%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 45.14 -0.55 -1.20%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.24 -0.55 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 4 days 23.24 +0.55 +2.42%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 41.14 -0.55 -1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 28.14 -0.55 -1.92%
Central Alberta 4 days 15.14 -0.55 -3.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 19 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.24 -1.54 -2.06%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.00 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.00 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.50 -0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.15 -0.55 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Petrol versus EV
  • 11 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 14 minutes Oil Rally Faces Tidal Wave of Supply
  • 7 hours A lesson from VW
  • 1 hour Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 hours Regime: Despite Sanctions, Iran Will Sell Oil
  • 1 hour Airport Guide Robots
  • 5 hours A powerful new battery could give us electric planes that don’t pollute
  • 2 hours Iranian Tankers Go Dark
  • 6 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 14 hours HIgher natural gas prices 2019 and beyond
  • 2 hours GM Is Getting Into The Electric Bike Business
  • 13 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 13 hours "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 13 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 2 mins Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

China Vows To Continue Iran Trade Despite U.S. Oil Sanctions

Alt Text

Middle East Crude Oil Prices Tumble After Global Sell-Off

Tuesday’s major sell-off in crude…

Alt Text

What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

Oil prices recovered slightly after…

Alt Text

The Quiet Swing Producers: Iraq, Libya, Nigeria

The danger of Brent hitting…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Oil Prices Will Fall In 2019 And Beyond

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 05, 2018, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
offshore rig

The decision by the U.S. to grant waivers to eight countries, allowing them to continue to import oil from Iran, has helped ease the tension in the oil market. No longer are oil traders talking about $100 oil.

Iran’s oil exports stood at 1.7 million barrels per day in October and won’t fall to zero anytime soon. But that may not be the end of the story. “While consistent with our expectations, the granting of waivers does not imply that Iran exports will stabilize near current levels,” Goldman Sachs said in a research note on November 1. As more Iranian supply goes offline, the market will continue to tighten. Iran could lose nearly 600,000 bpd of exports by the end of the year, relative to October levels, the bank predicts.

“As a result, we still expect that the global oil market will be in deficit in 4Q18, leading to a strengthening in Brent timespreads,” Goldman said.

In fact, while everyone focuses on the short-term movements in oil prices, Goldman says it’s important to look at the futures curve. “In our view, the most interesting takeaway from today’s oil price sell-off is the parallel shift in the crude forward curve. This is consistent with a move down on the oil cost curve as recent supply news (less Iran losses, more US and Saudi production) point to fewer high-cost marginal barrels needed in 2019,” the bank said.

That’s a bit of financial jargon, but the gist is that traders are suddenly less concerned that high-cost producers will be needed to supply the marginal barrel. Earlier this year, when Iran sanctions were announced and fears about Permian bottlenecks permeated into the market, oil futures prices rose sharply, with Brent five-year prices rising from $57 per barrel in May to $68 per barrel in September. This can be boiled down to investors believing that the oil market will need high-cost production in the years ahead to supply the marginal barrel, as low-cost producers are at their maximum levels. Related: There’s No Strong Fundamental Reason For Oil’s Decline

However, over the last few weeks, the five-year Brent price fell back. “The retracing of this last move higher reflects the realization that such high cost marginal barrels may no longer be needed,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote. That was due to several reasons. The EIA revealed that U.S. shale production surged in August, rising by an astounding 400,000 bpd compared to a month earlier. That’s obviously important to the immediate present, since it means a lot more supply has been brought online than previously thought, just as Iranian exports go offline.

But it also suggests that U.S. shale can grow more at a given price level than many analysts had thought. It shows that “US shale is able to deliver more production at the lower 1H18 incentive price than previously expected and that Permian constraints are not as binding as initially feared.” WTI averaged just $65 per barrel in the first half of the year, with some producers in the Permian likely fetching less than that because of discounts related to pipeline bottlenecks. Goldman’s logic is that if U.S. shale can grow as quickly as it did this year, with WTI in the $60s per barrel, then that means it can continue to grow briskly, which means that oil prices in the years ahead will be lower than previously thought.

Another reason longer-dated futures prices fell back was because Saudi Arabia and Libya added new supplies. Low-cost production from these two countries could lower the price of the marginal barrel in the years ahead. The same is true for Iran – the losses from Iran are going to be more gradual than previously thought. Related: It's All-Or-Nothing For Colorado Drillers

The result is a steeper backwardation in the futures curve, Goldman argues. A long bet on oil is more profitable, which could induce investors to jump in. That, in turn, could help edge up spot prices and near-term futures. Goldman sees Brent rebounding to $80 per barrel by the end of the year.

However, the longer-dated price is still lower. The investment bank sees Brent falling back to about $65 per barrel by the end of 2019 as midstream bottlenecks in the Permian clear up. That may allow OPEC to dial back on production and rebuild spare capacity. Goldman calls this a “re-anchoring of long-term oil prices.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Crude Recovery Hinges On U.S.-China Trade Deal
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

Oil Looks Set For A Rapid Bounce

 What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com