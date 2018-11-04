Crude Recovery Hinges On U.S.-China Trade Deal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 63.14 -0.55 -0.86%
Brent Crude 2 days 72.83 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.284 +0.047 +1.45%
Mars US 2 days 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 2 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 3 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.284 +0.047 +1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.73 -2.08 -2.86%
Murban 2 days 73.67 -2.03 -2.68%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.01 -0.24 -0.35%
Basra Light 2 days 72.34 -0.06 -0.08%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.97 -0.92 -1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Girassol 2 days 72.07 -0.13 -0.18%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 25.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 15.69 -4.12 -20.80%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 45.69 -1.62 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 63.79 -1.62 -2.48%
Sweet Crude 3 days 22.69 -1.62 -6.66%
Peace Sour 3 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Peace Sour 3 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 41.69 -3.62 -7.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 28.69 -1.62 -5.34%
Central Alberta 3 days 15.69 -1.62 -9.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 2 days 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 3 days 54.00 -1.50 -2.70%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.70 -1.62 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 11 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 15 minutes Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120
  • 2 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 2 days Chevron Doubles Profit as Record Production Meets Oil Recovery
  • 1 day Ford, VW Want to Join Forces to Challenge Tesla, Waymo
  • 2 days U.S. Job Growth Soars: Annual Wage Gain Largest Since 2009
  • 2 days Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 2 days "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 2 days Russia, India & Iran Creating Trade Route Alternative To Suez Canal > > Through Iran
  • 8 hours Remote Drive for Tesla
  • 3 days Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up
  • 2 days UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 9 hours Petrol versus EV
  • 15 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 15 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil

Breaking News:

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Alt Text

What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

Oil prices recovered slightly after…

Alt Text

Can We Expect A Rebound Rally Next Week?

Despite recovering somewhat on Friday,…

Alt Text

Middle East Crude Oil Prices Tumble After Global Sell-Off

Tuesday’s major sell-off in crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Crude Recovery Hinges On U.S.-China Trade Deal

By Jim Hyerczyk - Nov 04, 2018, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Oil trader

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures opened the new month under pressure, continuing the assault on prices that began on the third day of trading in October when the market was touching a multi-month high. At the start of the month the talk was bullish with predictions of another $10 to $20 to the upside. By the end of the month, the forces driving the market lower had wiped out 2-1/2 months of gains.

Traders blamed the weakness on a number of factors including the strong U.S. Dollar, stock market volatility and weakness, the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, and rising global supply. The narrative that the market was “fragile” and that there were spare capacity issues seemed to disappear overnight. Instead, the focus shifted to the possibility that the market was oversupplied.

The rising U.S. Dollar was an issue in October because it hurt foreign demand for dollar-denominated commodities. The dollar was supported by rising interest rates which made the dollar a more attractive asset than other currencies. Essentially, it was the divergence in the monetary policies of the hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and the other dovish major central banks that underpinned the greenback,

Safehaven buying also drove the U.S. Dollar to a 16-month high as stock market weakness encouraged global investors to seek shelter in the currency of the best performing country.

The steep sell-off in the U.S. equity markets and heightened…

To read the full article

Sign in for free as an Oilprice member and gain access to this premium content.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

 What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 The Real Reason For The Big Sell Off In Oil

The Real Reason For The Big Sell Off In Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com