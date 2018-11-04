Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.01 -0.13 -0.21%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.70 -0.13 -0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.474 +0.190 +5.79%
Mars US 2 days 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 3 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.474 +0.190 +5.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 70.73 -2.08 -2.86%
Murban 3 days 73.67 -2.03 -2.68%
Iran Heavy 3 days 68.01 -0.24 -0.35%
Basra Light 3 days 72.34 -0.06 -0.08%
Saharan Blend 3 days 70.97 -0.92 -1.28%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Bonny Light 3 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Girassol 3 days 72.07 -0.13 -0.18%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 25.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 15.69 -4.12 -20.80%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 45.69 -1.62 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.79 -1.62 -2.48%
Sweet Crude 4 days 22.69 -1.62 -6.66%
Peace Sour 4 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 41.69 -3.62 -7.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 28.69 -1.62 -5.34%
Central Alberta 4 days 15.69 -1.62 -9.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 3 days 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 3 days 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.00 -1.50 -2.70%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.70 -1.62 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 11 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 15 minutes Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120
  • 1 hour US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 2 hours Petrol versus EV
  • 12 mins Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 days Ford, VW Want to Join Forces to Challenge Tesla, Waymo
  • 3 hours Russia, India & Iran Creating Trade Route Alternative To Suez Canal > > Through Iran
  • 2 days UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 2 days Chevron Doubles Profit as Record Production Meets Oil Recovery
  • 2 days "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 15 hours Remote Drive for Tesla
  • 22 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 5 hours The End of Merkel Era: The Expected Defeat In Elections
  • 2 days Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 9 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?

Breaking News:

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Alt Text

The Real Reason Europe Finally Attempts To Stabilize Libya

After years of ineffective ‘cooperation’…

Alt Text

OPEC+ To Extend Its Oil Cooperation Agreement

According to Saudi Arabia’s energy…

Alt Text

Turkey And Azerbaijan Cement Relations With New Oil Refinery

Azerbaijan and Turkey have just…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 04, 2018, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Trump Iran speech

The Trump administration has finally faced up to what many knew all along: It won’t be able to take Iran’s oil exports down to zero.

The U.S. is set to grant waivers to eight countries, allowing them to continue to import some level of oil from Iran, on the condition that they ratchet down their purchases in the months ahead. The full list of the countries will be released on Monday, but they will surely include China, India, South Korea and Japan, which are four of Iran’s top buyers.

“The reported awarding of waivers by the US for up to eight countries to continue buying Iranian oil, on the basis that they reduce volumes, shows that in the short term at least the Trump administration has set aside the goal of trying to cut Iran's oil exports to zero,” Peter Kiernan, lead analyst of energy at the Economist Intelligence, said in a statement.

Convincing countries to zero out imports from Iran was always going to be tricky. On the one hand, even if the Trump administration had a free hand, it would be technically difficult to achieve. Iran continues to discount its crude, offer cargoes in barter deals, use currencies other than the U.S. dollar, and otherwise ship oil using a variety of furtive means. Iran was always going to be able to maintain some level of exports.

More importantly, however, the oil market is simply too tight to zero out Iranian supply. Notwithstanding the latest plunge in oil prices – down more than 15 percent in the past month – the market is still tight. The U.S. and OPEC are adding supplies at a torrid pace, but it is unclear if this can keep up. The U.S. could see production growth slow in 2019, and in the case of OPEC, the additional production comes at the expense of spare capacity.

The room to maneuver for the White House is still pretty thin. “Although there are concerns of weakening oil demand in 2019 the underlying fear is that an abrupt shut off of Iranian supply would cause a spike in prices and leave oil consuming economies scrambling to buy oil elsewhere,” Peter Kiernan, lead analyst of energy at the Economist Intelligence, said in a statement. “Saudi Arabia may be able to partially offset substantial Iranian supply losses, but not completely, leaving the market extremely vulnerable to a supply interruption from another source. Therefore, to some extent the Trump administration has had to show to some flexibility as larger oil buyers such as India and China especially have been unwilling to immediately cease all purchases from Iran.” Related: World’s Cheapest Natural Gas Market Could Be Facing A Shortage

Wood Mackenzie expects Iran to lose another 800,000 bpd of exports compared to September levels after sanctions take effect, taking total exports down to 1 million barrels per day. “We think there’s just enough growth in supply from elsewhere to muddle through the next few months, meet winter demand and avert a price spike,” Ann-Louise Hittle, VP Oil Markets at Wood Mackenzie said in a commentary. “Brent should hold around US$78 a barrel, but it’s a very fine line. OPEC spare capacity was an ample 4-5 million b/d two years ago. There’s only 0.7 million b/d of additional available within 30 days right now. That means the market is vulnerable to strong demand in a cold winter or any new supply outage.”

If the Trump administration had succeeded in zeroing out Iran’s oil exports, prices would have gone much higher. But that would have presented a political problem at home, ahead of mid-term elections. That was a price the administration was not willing to pay. Instead, as it became clear in recent weeks that Iran’s oil exports were going to hold up, oil prices fell back.

Still, despite the concession, the Trump administration struck a confident tone and tried to convey its determination to continue to disrupt Iran’s oil exports. “We’re quite confident moving forward that the actions that are being taken are going to help us exert maximum pressure against the Iranian regime,” deputy State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said at a briefing on Thursday.

To the extent that the Trump administration succeeds in this effort, it will only be able to do so as long as oil prices remain at tolerable levels. Otherwise, more waivers for longer periods of time will be required.

By Nick Cunningham for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Global Intelligence Report - 2nd November 2018
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

 What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 U.S. Grants Iran Sanction Waivers To Eight Countries

U.S. Grants Iran Sanction Waivers To Eight Countries

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com