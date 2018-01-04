What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 mins 61.95 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 16 mins 67.99 -0.08 -0.12%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.877 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 5 hours 62.96 +0.18 +0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.12 +0.29 +0.45%
Urals 8 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.54 +1.14 +1.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.54 +1.14 +1.74%
Bonny Light 22 hours 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.67 +0.95 +1.67%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.877 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 65.03 +1.20 +1.88%
Murban 22 hours 67.88 +1.25 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 65.08 +0.50 +0.77%
Basra Light 22 hours 63.26 +0.07 +0.11%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 69.00 +0.61 +0.89%
Bonny Light 22 hours 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Bonny Light 22 hours 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Girassol 22 hours 67.80 +0.48 +0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.12 +0.29 +0.45%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 39.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 83 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 83 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 83 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 83 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 83 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 83 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 83 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 83 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.54 +1.14 +1.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 58.50 +0.50 +0.86%
Giddings 22 hours 52.25 +0.50 +0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.50 +0.15 +0.23%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 55.96 +0.38 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 58.46 +0.38 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +1.50 +2.97%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.39 +1.22 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 6 hours New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 8 hours U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 10 hours Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 12 hours Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 1 day Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 1 day Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 1 day Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 1 day Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 1 day Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 1 day Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 2 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 2 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 2 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 2 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 7 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 7 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 8 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 8 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 8 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 8 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 8 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 9 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 9 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 9 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 9 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 13 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 13 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 13 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 13 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 14 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 14 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 14 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 14 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 14 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 14 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 14 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 14 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 15 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 15 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018

Breaking News:

U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones

Alt Text

WTI In 2018

The real driver of oil…

Alt Text

Libyan Pipeline Explosion Pushes Brent Prices Upward

Brent crude prices spiked following…

Alt Text

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman Sachs is extremely bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 04, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Oil

The protests in Iran have helped push oil prices up to fresh multi-year highs this week, but a lot of questions remain about the durability of the oil price rally.

Repeated and ongoing protests in various cities around Iran has raised questions about a possible disruption of supply, which, to be sure, remains highly unlikely. But the needling from the U.S. President’s Twitter account added fuel to that fire, helping to keep the price rally going.

The war of words probably makes it even more likely that Trump will take a rather dramatic move in less than two weeks when he faces the latest deadline over deciding on Iranian sanctions. Every three months, the U.S. President must waive sanctions on Iran related to the 2015 nuclear agreement (authority given to him per U.S. law, not the international agreement).

Trump decertified the nuclear deal in October, but it was only a partial move given that he declined to re-impose sanctions. We are now nearly three months on from that decision, and most analysts expect Trump, egged on by the unrest in Iran, to take that fateful step of bringing back sanctions. Related: Is A “Geopolitical Recession” Looming?

That will certainly lead to more tension between the two countries, but it is highly unclear how this ends. As Liam Denning writes in Bloomberg Gadfly, Iran could be one of the biggest wildcards for the oil market in 2018. A serious disruption of Iran’s 3.8 million barrels of daily oil production remains remote, but not impossible.

That tail risk is likely driving the recent increases in oil prices, pushing WTI well into $60-per-barrel territory and Brent near $70, an unthinkable proposition until only recently.

Nevertheless, there are still some pitfalls to the current oil price rally, not the least of which is a massive buildup in bullish bets on oil futures from hedge funds and other money managers. Bets on rising oil prices hit a record high at the end of 2017, and the optimism likely carried into the first week of the year. At the same time, short bets fell to a nine-month low, according to Bloomberg.

But with so many investors piling into one side of this equation, the positioning is starting to look overstretched, particularly with the recent run up in prices. U.S. shale production is still growing at an impressive rate – and the EIA just reported a 170,000-bpd increase for U.S. oil production for the month of October, indicating a strong shale response to higher oil prices.

Most analysts see inventories rising in the first half of 2018, which, to be sure, is typical for the time of year, but would still delay the effort to take inventories down to the five-year average. The inventory surplus could very well disappear at some point in the second half of the year, but that is quite a ways away.

Related: Will Oil And Gold Prices Rise This Year?

In other words, investors are bidding up prices even as the underlying fundamentals point to questions regarding the balancing process. Oil might push higher as inventories fall, but in the near-term there is downside risk to prices. Moody’s Investors Service said on January 2 that oil prices will probably bounce around in a range between $40 and $60 per barrel for much of this year.

The risk is that with so much money currently going long, a bit of negative news sparks a sudden selloff. “The expectation is that the rebalance will continue,” Gene McGillian, a market research manager at Tradition Energy, told Bloomberg. “We’ve approached an area where we really need to see a steady diet of positive information.”

Trump could yet provide that bump to oil prices if he steps up confrontation with Iran. “Beyond the recent focus on street protests, the potential reinstatement of US sanctions targeting the Iranian oil industry remains an issue,” JBC analysts said, according to the FT.

But it is always a gamble trying to predict what Trump will do.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

2018: The Year Of The Oil Bulls
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Yokic@net.com on January 04 2018 said:
    I thought it was about significant inventories draw week after week all around the world.Now I am reading it is not about inventories,it is about unrest in Iran or Libya or Nigeria.....and every day we can expect collapse on oil market despite inventories has been drained not only as per API as well as per EIA or OPEC....

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline
Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

 U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

 Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days

Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days

 U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

Most Commented

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com