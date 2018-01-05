Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.41 -0.60 -0.97%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.62 -0.45 -0.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.793 -0.087 -3.02%
Mars US 17 hours 62.96 +0.18 +0.29%
Opec Basket 1 day 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
Urals 8 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 1 day 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 1 day 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 1 day 57.88 +0.21 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.793 -0.087 -3.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 65.03 +1.20 +1.88%
Murban 1 day 67.88 +1.25 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.08 +0.50 +0.77%
Basra Light 1 day 63.26 +0.07 +0.11%
Saharan Blend 1 day 69.00 +0.61 +0.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Girassol 1 day 67.80 +0.48 +0.71%
Opec Basket 1 day 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.90 -0.19 -0.49%
Western Canadian Select 84 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 84 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 84 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 84 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 84 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 84 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 84 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 84 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.50 +0.50 +0.86%
Giddings 1 day 52.25 +0.50 +0.97%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.80 +1.30 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.96 +0.38 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.46 +0.38 +0.65%
Kansas Common 1 day 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 1 day 69.77 +0.38 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 54 mins Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 7 hours Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 12 hours New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 16 hours U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 18 hours New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 20 hours U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 22 hours Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 1 day Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 2 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 2 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 2 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 2 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 2 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 2 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 3 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 3 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 3 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 8 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 8 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 8 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 9 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 9 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 9 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 9 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 9 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 10 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 10 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 10 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 14 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 14 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 14 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 14 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 14 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 14 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 15 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 15 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 15 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 15 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 15 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund

Breaking News:

Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO

Alt Text

2018: The Year Of The Oil Bulls

Oil markets started 2018 on…

Alt Text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

The recent unrest in Iran…

Alt Text

Analysts See WTI Averaging $56 In 2018

Robust demand growth and high…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2018, 9:30 AM CST oil storage

Saudi Aramco has cut the price of Arab Light for the U.S. market further for February despite shipping record-low amounts to its biggest customer. U.S. refiners will receive Arab Light for US$0.10 less a barrel, at just US$0.90 above the benchmark for the Gulf Coast.

This is the second monthly price cut of Saudi oil for the United States. In comparison, last month the Saudis said they would raise the official selling prices (OSPs) for Asian customers for January, on the back of a stronger Dubai benchmark and solid demand, generally in line with traders’ expectations.

Saudi exports to the U.S. have been falling more or less steadily since August 2016, hitting a low of 415,000 bpd in the week to October 27, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. The reduction is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to help reduce global supply to a level that would support higher oil prices for longer.

In early December, also as part of this plan, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia would cut its crude oil exports to Asia by more than 100,000 bpd in January compared to December, while keeping its shipments to Europe and the U.S. at the December levels, which were 10 percent lower than what Aramco exported to the U.S. in November. Related: Strong Draw In Crude Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

For December, the Saudis had cut total crude oil exports by 120,000 bpd from just above 7 million bpd in November. Still, overall global crude oil shipments will be kept at 6.9 million bpd in January, an industry source familiar with the Saudi plans told Reuters in December.

Saudi Arabia continues to be the poster boy for the OPEC production cut deal, still shouldering most of the burden to compensate for members lagging behind in their compliance with the cuts, such as Iraq. December was no exception, with daily shipments of oil falling to 6.6 million bpd, according to tanker tracking data cited by Bloomberg. That’s down from 7.18 million bpd in November.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline
Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

 U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

 U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

Most Commented

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com