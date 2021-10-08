Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.68 +1.38 +1.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.93 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.625 -0.052 -0.92%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.488 +0.028 +1.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 +0.033 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.13 +0.79 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 76.40 -1.03 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 +0.033 +1.39%

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.14 -3.06 -3.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.30 -3.03 -3.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.14 +0.75 +0.98%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 80.55 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.70 +0.48 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.13 +0.79 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.13 +0.79 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.69 +0.50 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.85 +0.80 +1.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.60 +0.82 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.30 +0.87 +1.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.70 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 76.40 +0.87 +1.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.30 +0.97 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 77.30 +0.57 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.45 +1.12 +1.53%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 81.18 -1.73 -2.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.25 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 84.24 +0.87 +1.04%

WTI Oil Price Breaks $80 For The First Time Since 2014

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 08, 2021, 9:45 AM CDT
Oil prices rose early on Friday, headed to another week of gains with the U.S. benchmark reaching $80 per barrel, as the world scrambles for natural gas and coal supply for the winter.

As of 10:29 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was up 2.03% at $80.05, and the international benchmark, Brent Crude, had risen 1.76% to $83.39.

Oil prices were headed to a 4-percent gain this week amid restricted supply and rising demand, also due to a gas-to-oil switch amid record-high natural gas prices in Europe and Asia.

The OPEC+ group kick-started this week’s oil price rally after it decided on Monday to keep plans for easing the cuts unchanged, despite calls for more supply from consuming countries, including the United States. OPEC+ will increase supply in November by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd)—the minimum the market was expecting ahead of the meeting. As a result of the decision, WTI Crude prices hit their highest level in seven years.

Oil settled lower on Wednesday after the EIA reported a crude inventory build and energy prices globally fell after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia could increase natural gas supply to Europe this winter.

On Thursday, prices reversed losses after reports that the U.S. Department of Energy was walking back previous comments that it was considering a release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a ban on crude oil exports.

Tighter energy supply ahead of the winter continued to support oil prices early on Friday.

“US commercial inventories of distillates — which include diesel for public transportation and industrial use and heating needed in winter — have slumped to the lowest level since 2000 when measured on the basis of demand cover,” Vanda Insights said.

“In general, the risk of tightening markets into the winter months have not gone away, and especially the prospect of gas-to-oil switching could add another layer of demand for crude oil,” Saxo Bank said on Friday.

“A break higher in Brent could see it target the 2018 high at $86.74,” the bank’s strategy team added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

