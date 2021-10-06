Natural Gas Prices Plunge As Putin Promises More Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 77.43 -1.50 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.85 -1.71 -2.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 5.675 -0.637 -10.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 51 mins 2.442 -0.052 -2.07%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 77.43 +0.40 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.38 +2.53 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.41 +2.28 +2.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.39 +1.80 +2.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.09 +1.46 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.01 +1.48 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.81 +1.43 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 66.43 +1.06 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.93 +1.31 +1.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.33 +1.31 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 76.93 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.93 +1.41 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 78.78 +1.61 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.03 +1.71 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.25 +1.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.49 +1.87 +2.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.88 +1.31 +1.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.83 +1.31 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.83 +1.31 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +1.50 +2.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.87 +1.31 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 59 mins This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 2 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 3 hours Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 2 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Energy-Starved China Forced To Accept Australian Coal

Gas Prices Hit Another High Amid Blackouts

Gas Prices Hit Another High Amid Blackouts

After physical delivery gas prices…

The Future Of U.S. LNG Hangs In The Balance

The Future Of U.S. LNG Hangs In The Balance

U.S. LNG has the potential…

U.S. Gas Prices Explode On Freezing Weather

U.S. Gas Prices Explode On Freezing Weather

U.S. natural gas prices hit…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Prices Plunge As Putin Promises More Supply

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 06, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Front-month Henry Hub gas prices fell along with TTF benchmark prices on Wednesday after Russian President Putin promised that his country would send more natural gas to Europe
  • Putin: current energy market crisis is the result of ''unbalanced decisions''
Join Our Community

Natural gas futures mercifully slipped 10% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that the gas-rich nation would send more natural gas to Europe.

Gas prices are still twice as high as they were last month.

On Tuesday, natural gas futures had settled at a high not seen in more than a decade.

But Putin said Russia could send more gas to Europe via Ukraine—even more than contracted—and are set to hit a record this year.

Russia's state-run gas giant, Gazprom, has come under fire in recent weeks for failing to send as much gas to Europe as analysts have alleged it could.

Russia has denied that this is the case.

Putin also took the opportunity to blame the high natural gas prices on Europe. What's more, Putin blamed Europe's energy market crisis on the green transition.

Putin used the phrases "unbalanced decisions" and "drastic steps" when referring to how the transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy was being handled.

"Some people are speculating on climate change issues, some people are underestimating some things, some are starting to cut back on investments in the extractive industries. There needs to be a smooth transition," Putin said, according to Reuters.

"They have made mistakes," Putin said during a meeting with Russian energy officials.  Putin was quick to point out the danger of relying on the spot market in favor of long-term contracts.

Putin has long maintained that the world needs oil, gas, and coal, and that the world should be focused on responsible extraction and production.

And it is this very production that the world is now clamoring for, as winter blackouts and soaring energy prices loom, not just for Europe, but for Asia and the United States as well.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gas Prices In Europe Are Now The Equivalent Of $205 Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter
The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further
$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch

$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch
Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis

Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com