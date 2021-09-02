WTI Oil Jumps Above $70 On Bullish U.S. Demand Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.52 +1.93 +2.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.40 +1.81 +2.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.709 +0.094 +2.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.177 +0.049 +2.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.167 +0.056 +2.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 69.44 -1.19 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 67.44 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.167 +0.056 +2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 70.26 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 1 day 70.93 -0.65 -0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 65.90 -1.11 -1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 72.08 -0.67 -0.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 70.44 -0.88 -1.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 69.44 -1.19 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 69.44 -1.19 -1.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 69.92 -1.12 -1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 56.59 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 67.59 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 68.99 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 64.69 +0.19 +0.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 62.09 +0.09 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 62.09 +0.09 +0.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 64.89 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 67.34 +0.04 +0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 62.84 +0.09 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 58.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 62.54 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 10 hours https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 5 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Africa Needs To Invest $130 Billion Per Year To Go Net-Zero By 2050

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

Investment bank Standard Chartered has…

Oil Prices Flat As Mexico Looks To Restore Production

Oil Prices Flat As Mexico Looks To Restore Production

Mexico’s state-owned Pemex has begun…

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

The price of WTI crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Oil Jumps Above $70 On Bullish U.S. Demand Data

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 02, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices rose by more than 2 percent early on Thursday, with WTI Crude trading above $70 a barrel for the first time in a month, driven by bullish U.S. inventory and demand data and a weaker dollar.  

As of 11:13 a.m. EDT on Thursday, the front-month WTI Crude contract was up by 2.71% at $70.44, trading above the $70 a barrel mark for the first time since August 3. Brent Crude had risen by 2.43% at $73.30.

Oil prices traded higher on Thursday, as a weakening U.S. dollar made crude buying cheaper for the holder of other currencies. It was not only the weaker greenback that pushed oil higher.

The EIA reported on Wednesday a major crude draw in U.S. inventories and a record implied American fuel demand. The Energy Information Administration reported inventories had declined by 7.2 million barrels in the week to August 27. This compared with a crude oil inventory draw of 3 million barrels estimated by the EIA for the previous week and analyst expectations for a draw of 2.83 million barrels.

“Implied demand is reported to have hit a record high of 22.8MMbbls/d over the week, eclipsing the previous record of 22.4MMbbls/d seen in 2018. This stronger implied demand number likely reflects some downstream inventory build ahead of Hurricane Ida,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said early on Thursday.

The OPEC+ decision from Wednesday to proceed with the plans to continue easing cuts by another 400,000 bpd in October also supported oil prices, despite lingering fears about the surge in COVID cases.

“Agreeing to another increase while the world is still battling various virus variants highlights the group’s confidence in rising demand, but also that they see $70 as an acceptable price level for now,” Saxo Bank said in a daily commentary today.

“In the US total oil products supplied, a proxy for demand, hit the highest level since at least 1990. Together with soaring gas prices leading to more fuel burns in Asia as well as production lost from hurricane Ida we believe prices may soon find support,” the bank’s strategy team added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Analysts: Oil Prices Won’t Go Much Higher This Year
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says
China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go
Alaska’s Oil Industry May Be On Its Last Legs

Alaska’s Oil Industry May Be On Its Last Legs
Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place

Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place
Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October

Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com