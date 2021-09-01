Oil Prices Climb As OPEC+ Stands Firm On Production Plan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.21 -0.38 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 71.59 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.611 -0.004 -0.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.121 -0.007 -0.35%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.107 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.63 +0.61 +0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 28 mins 67.44 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.107 -0.003 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.61 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.58 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.01 +0.40 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.75 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.32 +0.74 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.63 +0.61 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.63 +0.61 +0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.04 +0.71 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 56.05 +0.69 +1.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 67.50 -0.71 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 68.90 -0.71 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 64.50 -0.61 -0.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 61.50 -0.71 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 61.50 -0.71 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 64.15 -0.71 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 67.30 -0.46 -0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.50 -0.71 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 58.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 62.54 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 4 days Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 2 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Alberta’s ‘War Room’ Plans Ad Campaign In Support Of Oil Industry

Texas May Soon Get A New Electricity Supplier: Tesla

Texas May Soon Get A New Electricity Supplier: Tesla

Texas may soon get one…

Emerging Economies Deserve A Chance At Oil Riches, Too

Emerging Economies Deserve A Chance At Oil Riches, Too

Emerging economies are largely ignoring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Climb As OPEC+ Stands Firm On Production Plan

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 01, 2021, 11:28 AM CDT

OPEC+ has decided to keep its production plans in place, according to OPEC.

The previous—and current—plan is for the group to add 400,000 barrels per day in output for its members in October. Future plans include an additional 400,000 barrels per day added back into the production quotas each month until the entire production cut is rolled back in May 2022.

The addition of 400,000 barrels in October is, according to OPEC, in response to an increase in oil demand and falling crude oil inventories, particularly in the United States.

“The meeting noted that, while the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened and OECD stocks continue to fall as the recovery accelerates,” OPEC’s statement read, in part.

Last month, the Biden administration had asked the group to increase production to alleviate high gasoline prices—much to the ire of many Biden supporters who felt the request was in stark contrast to his otherwise aggressive green energy plans.

Although rumors had surfaced that OPEC was considering a smaller increase to production, contrary to its plan for a 400,000 bpd addition, it was widely assumed that Wednesday’s meeting would result in no changes to OPEC+’s plan.

Of that 400,000 bpd, 253,000 bpd will come from the OPEC group.

Oil prices were still trading down for the day, with WTI trading at $67.89 per barrel, down 0.89%. Brent crude was trading at $70.99 per barrel, also down 0.89% on the day.

The meeting also reaffirmed, “the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism, taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of December 2021.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aluminum Prices Hit 10-Year High As China Looks To Cut Emissions

Next Post

Uncertainty About Business Travel Could Keep Jet Fuel Down

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on September 01 2021 said:
    By standing firm on its production cuts plan, OPEC+ has expressed great confidence in the robustness of the fundamentals of the global oil market particularly after China announced for the second time since 2020 that it has managed to control the new surge of COVID cases.

    Anyway, OPEC+ was always ready to adjust its production cuts upward or downward to ensure a balance between supply and demand and the stability of the market.

    Therefore, it was expected that OPEC+ will ignore the Biden Administration’s request to increase production. It isn’t OPEC+’s job to ensure that gasoline prices in the United States don’t go up.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com