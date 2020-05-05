U.S. Oil Prices Rally To $25 As Demand Picks Up

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.43 +3.65 +16.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 31.00 +3.80 +13.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 +0.127 +6.37%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 23.99 +0.41 +1.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
Graph up Urals 6 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.94 +0.24 +1.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.17 +5.67 +45.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 +0.127 +6.37%
Graph up Marine 2 days 24.89 +3.63 +17.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 25.38 +3.41 +15.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 15.13 +0.39 +2.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.90 +0.01 +0.04%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 19.92 +0.29 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 18.94 +0.24 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.94 +0.24 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.08 +0.83 +4.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.95 +3.32 +21.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 19.28 +3.00 +18.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 21.78 +3.00 +15.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 23.18 +3.00 +14.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 18.28 +3.00 +19.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.67 +0.64 +4.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 14.34 +0.61 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.97 +0.61 +2.61%
U.S. Oil Prices Rally To $25 As Demand Picks Up

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 05, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Gasoline pump

Oil prices surged early on Tuesday, heading for a fifth consecutive day of gains, amid signs that demand is crawling back up with eased lockdowns in some U.S. states and major European economies, which would help ease the global oil glut.  

As of 10:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was rallying 12.47 percent to $25.72 per barrel, and Brent Crude was surging by 10.59 percent to above $30 a barrel—$30.18, as many countries in Europe, as well as several U.S. states, moved to cautiously ease lockdowns at the beginning of this week.  

Early on Tuesday, oil prices were at their highest levels in nearly a month, and doubled from the opening on April 29, the day on which the current five-day streak of gains began.

Investors and traders are betting that the worst of the oil demand loss is already behind us and demand will start to pick up from the very low levels seen in April. As demand is expected to gradually increase, global oil supply is expected to come off in the coming months. The OPEC+ group has pledged production restrictions of 9.7 million bpd in May and June, before easing the cuts to 7.7 million bpd for the period July to December 2020. On top of the voluntary OPEC+ cuts, producers in North America are reacting to market conditions and are curtailing production in the U.S. shale patch and in Canada’s oil sands.   Related: Iraqi Kurdistan On The Brink Of Collapse As Oil Prices Crash

Analysts and traders expect the combination of increasing demand and decreasing supply to alleviate the oil glut and to prop up oil prices.

“A combination of demand edging higher as we move through the remainder of the year, while supply is expected to slip, will likely push the global oil market into deficit over the second half of this year, allowing it to draw down the significant stock builds from the first half of this year,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Monday.

Early on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction with the rising oil prices, tweeting “Oil prices moving up nicely as demand begins again!” A tweet from the U.S. President praising higher oil prices would have been unthinkable just four months ago.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Goldman Sachs Predicts $51 Oil In 2021
