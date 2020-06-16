UAE: Output Cuts Will Send Oil Prices To ‘Normal’ Levels

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.30 +1.18 +3.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.93 +1.21 +3.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.614 -0.055 -3.30%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 37.82 +1.36 +3.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
Graph down Urals 2 days 38.70 -2.05 -5.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.18 +0.31 +0.82%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.614 -0.055 -3.30%
Graph down Marine 2 days 38.68 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 38.55 -0.38 -0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 33.97 -0.17 -0.50%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.61 +1.28 +3.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.34 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.18 +0.31 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.18 +0.31 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.91 +0.20 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 26.52 +1.47 +5.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 33.62 +0.86 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 36.12 +0.86 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 37.52 +0.86 +2.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 32.62 +0.86 +2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.25 +0.75 +2.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.35 +0.86 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 +0.85 +2.09%
UAE: Output Cuts Will Send Oil Prices To ‘Normal’ Levels

By Tom Kool - Jun 16, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
The ongoing record production cuts from the OPEC+ group are set to push oil prices up to ‘normal’ levels soon, Suhail Al Mazrouei, energy minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), told Washington-based research institute Atlantic Council in a call. 

Al Mazrouei didn’t specify what constitutes a ‘normal’ oil price, but as Bloomberg notes, Brent Crude prices averaged $64 per barrel in 2019.

This was a much more comfortable level for oil producers in the Persian Gulf and the U.S. alike, compared to the sub-$20 a barrel price that Brent Crude hit in April when the U.S. benchmark WTI Crude settled one day at a negative $37 a barrel. Since April, oil prices have doubled, with Brent Crude trading at $40 early on Tuesday.

Back in April, oil at $40 a barrel looked like “a dream,” Al Mazrouei, the energy minister of one of OPEC’s largest producers and most influential members, the UAE, said in the call with the Atlantic Council.

“Unless we have a second wave I think we will have a recovery at a pace that is adequate to the cut that we have done as OPEC+, provided that other producers don’t rush and over-produce,” Al Mazrouei said.

Commenting on the shaky compliance with the cuts in May and the extension of the record cuts by one month to the end of July conditional on laggards compensating for looser compliance in May and June, UAE’s energy minister said:

“In previous deals we had countries cheat because there was no rule. Now there is a rule, so countries are coming and stating their commitments.”

An OPEC+ monitoring panel is meeting in teleconference on Thursday to discuss the ongoing record production cuts to see how laggards in compliance are doing with making up for flouting quotas. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), however, will not be making any decisions regarding the collective cut that was just extended through the end of July—it only has the power to recommend a course of action.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

