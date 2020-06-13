OPEC+ Panel To Discuss Compliance With Oil Production Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 21 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours 38.73 +0.18 +0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 hours 1.731 -0.082 -4.52%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 36.46 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph up Urals 3 days 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 21 hours 1.731 -0.082 -4.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 38.74 -2.33 -5.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 38.93 -2.32 -5.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 34.14 +0.04 +0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.33 +0.59 +1.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.71 -0.03 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 25.05 -0.12 -0.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.84 -3.26 -9.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 35.34 -3.26 -8.45%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 36.74 -3.26 -8.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 31.84 -3.26 -9.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 29.49 -0.80 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 27 mins Enough is Enough...
  • 8 hours OPEC+ oil cut deal for 1 month，But Why the oil price down?
  • 17 hours Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 1 day Unions are Bad
  • 6 mins The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 18 hours Trump waves a Bible
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 8 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 1 day "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 1 day US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 2 days The Downside of Political Correctness
  • 2 days Copy Cat Protests
  • 20 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power

Breaking News:

Alberta To Cut Red Tape For New Oil Projects

Libya’s Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted

Libya’s Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted

Armed individuals entered Libya’s largest…

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Dirt Cheap Oil Assets

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Dirt Cheap Oil Assets

Major oil companies are shedding…

Will U.S. Shale Ever Return To Its Boom Days?

Will U.S. Shale Ever Return To Its Boom Days?

Though U.S. shale drillers are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Panel To Discuss Compliance With Oil Production Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 13, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

An OPEC+ monitoring panel will meet next week to discuss the ongoing record production cuts to see how laggards in compliance are doing with making up for flouting quotas, but will not be making any decisions regarding the collective cut that was just extended through the end of July, five OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which includes members of OPEC and of the non-OPEC group of nations part of the deal, is meeting on Thursday, June 18, as part of a schedule of monthly meetings until the end of the year to discuss the situation on the oil market and the compliance with the cuts. 

OPEC+ agreed on Saturday to extend the record production cuts of 9.7 million bpd by one month through the end of July, contingent on all countries in the pact complying 100 percent with their quotas and compensating for lack of compliance by overachieving in the cuts in July, August, and September. 

The volatile oil market and the highly uncertain trajectory of global demand recovery has forced the OPEC+ group to have the JMMC hold meetings every month until the end of 2020, instead of ahead of every full OPEC+ meeting only.  

This panel, however, cannot decide OPEC+ group’s production policy, it can only make recommendations for consideration at the full OPEC and non-OPEC meetings, Reuters sources say.  

Meanwhile, OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, which also happens to be the least compliant member of OPEC+, reiterated it is committed to the cuts. 

Iraq’s new Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael, confirmed in a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Iraq’s “full commitment” to the cuts, OPEC said in a press release on Tuesday. Iraq confirms “its commitment to the voluntary oil production adjustments of June and July 2020, as well as the voluntary adjustments for the period following the end of July, despite the economic and financial challenges,” Ismaael told the Saudi energy minister.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Rigs Dip Below 200 For First Time Since 2005
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19

Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com