Are Oil Prices Heading Back Into Negative Territory?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 11.88 -0.90 -7.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 20.17 +0.18 +0.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.850 +0.031 +1.70%
Graph down Mars US 16 hours 14.43 -4.26 -22.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
Graph up Urals 1 day 20.90 +0.40 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 8.530 -0.010 -0.12%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.850 +0.031 +1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 18.50 -0.18 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 18.89 -0.08 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 10.37 -1.95 -15.83%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 23.78 -1.44 -5.71%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 11.72 -2.34 -16.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Girassol 1 day 15.02 -2.02 -11.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 7.990 -0.350 -4.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours -2.620 -4.160 -270.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 13.63 -4.16 -23.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 13.18 -4.16 -23.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 8.530 -4.160 -32.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 2.780 -4.160 -59.94%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 2.780 -4.160 -59.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 7.030 -4.160 -37.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 11.78 -4.16 -26.10%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 3.280 -4.160 -55.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 9.250 -4.250 -31.48%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 3.000 -4.250 -58.62%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 11.55 +1.47 +14.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 6.730 -4.160 -38.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 10.68 -4.16 -28.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 10.68 -4.16 -28.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 9.250 -4.250 -31.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 20.47 +0.44 +2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 40 mins Corona Virus Truths
  • 6 hours OTC Antacid Pepcid in NYC hospital clinical trial to treat coronavirus
  • 1 hour Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 2 hours Naturally, output will shrink and demand will meet.
  • 2 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 3 hours Potential Solution to the Short Term Oil Crisis!
  • 9 mins Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 6 hours Russia Needs to Borrow 1 Trillion Roubles More to Cover Revenue Shortfall
  • 2 hours Metal flinging...
  • 5 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 7 hours You first...
  • 13 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown

Breaking News:

Maduro Appoints One Of America's Most Wanted As New Oil Minister

Alt Text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

Oil markets are experiencing their…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

As the COVID-19 crisis continues…

Alt Text

The Oil Market Crash Is Far From Over

WTI prices may have steadied…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Oil Prices Heading Back Into Negative Territory?

By Michael Kern - Apr 28, 2020, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Prices

Oil slipped another 20 percent in early trading on Tuesday morning before paring some of its losses as the world continues to grapple with lockdown orders. The one-two punch of low demand and global storage nearing capacity leaves analysts pondering the once-unthinkable once again; could oil prices be heading back into negative territory?

While some American states are planning to 're-open' later this week, much of the world remains under stay-at-home orders, leaving streets in some of the world's biggest cities virtually empty. The COVID-19 crisis has left markets in a state of disarray, with oil and gas being hit the hardest due to the sheer drop-off in demand.

To make matters even more complicated for oil markets, global storage is nearing its capacity, with some financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, predicting the world will run out of storage space by mid-May.

Though outlook remains grim for the near term, not all hope is lost just yet. UBS, a Swiss financial firm, sees oil prices rising by as much as 115 percent by the end of the year.

"While the oil market is heavily oversupplied this quarter, we expect it to move toward balance next quarter and become under-supplied in 4Q this year as lockdown restrictions are eased and oil demand picks up," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, explained.

OPEC, which is preparing to roll out its joint plan to cut global oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day, is even more hopeful, predicting a recovery by the second half of the year.

Mohamed Arkab, Energy Minister of OPEC’s rotating president Algeria, noted, “the global economy is not going to stay paralyzed,” adding that he predicts the price of the Brent benchmark could reach $40 by the beginning of the third quarter.

Optimism aside, oil is still facing an uphill battle, and even with some states lifting stay-at-home orders, uncertainty is still driving markets. If the reopening doesn't go as planned, however, it could lead to even more devastation, and in turn, even more downward pressure on oil prices.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

OPEC Sees Oil Rising To $40 In Second Half Of 2020
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

 $110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

$110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

 Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com