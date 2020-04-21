Saudi Arabia Hints At Further OPEC+ Action

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 13.33 +1.76 +15.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.32 -0.01 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 1.834 +0.013 +0.71%
Graph down Mars US 24 mins 7.970 -8.660 -52.07%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 24.10 -0.45 -1.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 14.75 -6.13 -29.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days -2.370 -16.720 -116.52%
Chart Natural Gas 12 mins 1.834 +0.013 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 18.12 -4.02 -18.16%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 18.10 -3.47 -16.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 11.51 -5.17 -31.00%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 20.59 -4.89 -19.19%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 11.28 -5.67 -33.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 14.75 -6.13 -29.36%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 14.75 -6.13 -29.36%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 15.02 -5.96 -28.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 7.540 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 5.030 +2.140 +74.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 21.28 +2.14 +11.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 20.83 +2.14 +11.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 16.18 +2.14 +15.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 14.68 +2.14 +17.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 19.43 +2.14 +12.38%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 10.93 +2.14 +24.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 0.250 +47.500 +-100.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 3.960 +47.640 +-109.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -47.50 -56.000 -658.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.90 -2.60 -12.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 24 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 3 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 27 mins Trump asks Secretary of Energy and Secretary of Treasury to put together a relief program for oil industry.
  • 7 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 4 hours Wow - WTI just hit 11 dollars!
  • 38 mins Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 4 hours European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 2 hours Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 5 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 8 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 49 mins Petroleum Industry Domain Names
  • 2 hours Aramco seeks $10 billion to finance SABIC acquisition
  • 6 hours Shales Death Blow?
  • 7 hours Will Canada ever have an oil industry? WCS is now negative.

Breaking News:

Are Negative Oil Prices About To Become The New Normal?

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Drilling Grinds To A Halt At Key Shale Hotspots

With drilling grinding to a…

Alt Text

$20 Oil Could Crush Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom

Brazil’s offshore oil boom is…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil prices continued to fall…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Hints At Further OPEC+ Action

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Riyal

As the oil market meltdown intensified a week after the new OPEC+ production cut deal, Saudi Arabia has hinted for a second time in two weeks that it is ready to take further measures with OPEC to restore oil market stability.

At a Tuesday meeting of the Saudi cabinet chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, discussed Saudi Arabia's "keenness to achieve stability in the oil market, its affirmation with the Russian Federation of a firm commitment to implement agreed targeted cuts over the next two years, their continuing monitoring of oil market situations closely, and being prepared to take further measures jointly with OPEC+ and other producers,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Collapsing global oil demand and shrinking storage capacity have pressured oil prices since the OPEC+ group came up with a new plan to restore ‘stability on the market’ – its proxy PR buzzword for driving oil prices higher.

The market and analysts, however, see the new deal as ‘too little too late’ to make a meaningful impact on growing global inventories amid crashing demand.

Despite the OPEC+ deal, prices continued on a downward spiral last week as inventory reports in the United States showed a record-breaking commercial crude build amid crashing demand. 

Last Thursday, the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Russia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Alexander Novak, respectively, held a phone conversation and issued a statement via the Saudi Press Agency saying that both nations were "strongly committed to implement the agreed target cuts over the next two years and will continue to closely monitor the oil market and are prepared to take further measures jointly with OPEC+ and other producers if these are deemed necessary.” 

Despite the typical Saudi jawboning of the market, the demand destruction and the swelling storage with oversupply nowhere to go led to a historic crash in WTI Crude into negative territory on Monday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

“A Great Time To Buy Oil” Trump Looks To Fill Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Next Post

The Worst Is Yet To Come For Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years
$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

 The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut

The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com