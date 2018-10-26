The Lucky Few In Canada’s Oil Patch

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.63 +0.30 +0.45%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.39 +0.51 +0.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.214 -0.042 -1.29%
Mars US 19 hours 71.53 +0.46 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 73.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.40 +0.74 +1.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.214 -0.042 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 hours 74.48 +0.75 +1.02%
Murban 12 hours 77.55 +1.01 +1.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.42 +0.88 +1.23%
Basra Light 2 days 75.88 +0.89 +1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.75 +1.01 +1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Girassol 2 days 76.66 +0.91 +1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 28.39 -0.04 -0.14%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.08 -2.74 -15.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 76.33 +18.51 +32.01%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.43 +0.51 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 2 days 27.68 +0.76 +2.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 33.43 +1.11 +3.43%
Central Alberta 2 days 26.33 -7.49 -22.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 2 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.69 +0.17 +0.22%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.28 +0.51 +0.84%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.23 +0.51 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.23 +0.51 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.78 +0.51 +0.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.09 +0.51 +0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 14 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 13 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 4 hours RENEWABLE ENERGY
  • 15 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 4 hours Oil prices are being maneuvered
  • 4 hours Military man at the Helm of Petrobras?
  • 4 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 10 hours Tesla Turns in Profit
  • 17 hours Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy
  • 7 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 9 hours Biomass for powergeneration
  • 17 hours Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 17 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 8 mins Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?

Breaking News:

Beijing Warns State Companies To Avoid Gas Price Hikes

Alt Text

What Will OPEC Do To Calm Stormy Oil Markets?

There may not be a…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Subdued, But For How Long?

Oil prices may have closed…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: This Is The Next Big Risk For Oil

Goldman Sachs commodities expert Jeffrey…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Lucky Few In Canada’s Oil Patch

By Irina Slav - Oct 26, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
oil rail

In a fascinating twist of price trends, a barrel of Canadian heavy crude that is selling for less than US$20 a barrel in Alberta could sell for three times that on the Gulf coast, the Calgary Herald reports, citing an analyst from AltaCorp Capital.

“We’re not even talking about a different barrel,” Nickolas Lupick said. However, only a small portion of Canadian heavy crude reaches the Gulf coast. The companies that have the luck, or maybe privilege, to have pipeline and rail car capacity to ship their crude to the south are making out like bandits. MEG Energy corp. and Cenovus are probably among the lucky few who are selling some of their otherwise cheap crude at US$64.74 per barrel, while the competition is taking it on the chin. According to data from the EIA, the total is about 458,000 bpd.

A lot more, or some 2.64 million bpd of Canadian heavy crude, is sold at the low prices, data for the first seven months of the year reveals. This crude goes to refineries in the Midwest.

Access to transport seems to be the key. “If you can physically move it on some sort of take-or-pay arrangement, the price you’d be able to get is that price in the other market less the transportation cost to move it there,” IHS Markit’s VP for North American crude oil markets, Kevin Birn, told the Calgary Herald.

As of this morning, the discount of Western Canadian Select —the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands delivered at Hardisty, Alberta—to West Texas Intermediate stood at US$51.49 a barrel—the latest stage in a development that has hammered Canadian producers’ margins thanks to the pipeline capacity shortage combined with higher railway transportation costs.

While addressing the pipeline shortage problem has proven quite tricky, rail cars are available. Earlier this week, Alberta’s premier Rachel Notley asked the federal government to provide Albertan producers with more railway car capacity to help them fight the discount.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?

Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?

 What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

 BP CEO: $80 Oil Is Unhealthy For The World

BP CEO: $80 Oil Is Unhealthy For The World

 Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com