Middle East Crude Oil Prices Tumble After Global Sell-Off

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.24 -0.19 -0.29%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.48 -0.96 -1.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.248 -0.035 -1.07%
Mars US 22 hours 70.93 -3.13 -4.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.74 +1.06 +1.35%
Urals 2 days 73.10 -2.62 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.69 -2.76 -3.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.69 -2.76 -3.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.43 -2.63 -3.55%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.248 -0.035 -1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 73.13 -3.42 -4.47%
Murban 15 hours 75.77 -3.65 -4.60%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.23 -2.90 -3.86%
Basra Light 2 days 75.75 -3.14 -3.98%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.22 -3.56 -4.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Girassol 2 days 76.43 -2.40 -3.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.74 +1.06 +1.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 26.20 +1.26 +5.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.18 -2.93 -17.12%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 57.43 -2.93 -4.85%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.53 -2.93 -4.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 28.43 -2.93 -9.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.43 -2.93 -8.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.43 -2.93 -8.29%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 49.93 -2.93 -5.54%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 30.93 -2.93 -8.65%
Central Alberta 2 days 33.43 -2.93 -8.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.69 -2.76 -3.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 -2.25 -3.44%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 -2.25 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.74 +0.23 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.38 -2.69 -4.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.88 -2.69 -4.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -2.75 -4.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.19 -2.74 -3.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 4 hours (Un)expected: Trump Says Saudi Prince May be Behind Khashoggi Death
  • 3 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 1 hour Pertamina Looks for Dollar Alternatives in Oil
  • 6 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 1 hour FII Starts. How Will It Go?
  • 14 hours The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 20 mins Nuclear Pact/Cold War: Moscow Wants U.S. To Explain Planned Exit From Arms Treaty
  • 25 mins Biomass for powergeneration
  • 20 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 21 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 18 hours A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 17 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 11 hours China Opens Longest Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong to Mainland

Breaking News:

Top Chinese Refiners Not Booking Iranian Oil For November

Alt Text

Oil Prices Tank Amid Global Stock Market Rout

Oil prices fell sharply in…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: Oil Unlikely To Reach $100

Goldman Sachs’ chief commodities analyst…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Subdued, But For How Long?

Oil prices may have closed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Middle East Crude Oil Prices Tumble After Global Sell-Off

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 24, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
oil traders

Tuesday’s massive sell-off in the global crude oil markets spread on Wednesday to the Middle East crude oil complex, where prices for December cash Dubai—the nearest month trading in October—plunged by 4.42 percent at close of business in Singapore in the biggest drop since June, traders tell S&P Global Platts.

The most actively traded international oil benchmarks, Brent and WTI, plunged on Tuesday to a two-month low, with both WTI Crude and Brent Crude slumping by 4 percent—the worst one-day drop since July. The decline was prompted by a broader equity market sell-off earlier on Tuesday and the Saudi move to assure that there will be oil for each oil customer and that OPEC and allies are in a “produce as much you can mode.”

Later on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a huge build of 9.88 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending October 19, adding further downward pressure on oil prices.

On Wednesday, twenty minutes before the EIA inventory report, WTI Crude was trading higher 0.90 at $67.03, while Brent Crude was up 0.30 at $76.67. As EIA confirmed a build, albeit a smaller one, Brent and WTI prices held steady.

But across the Middle Eastern, the December Dubai cash slumped on Wednesday by 4.42 percent to settle at $74.40 a barrel, down on the day from $77.84. This was the biggest day-on-day price movement in the front-month Dubai cash price since June 18, 2018, when the price of Dubai cash plummeted by 4.55 percent to $70.94 a barrel. Related: Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?

Traders in Singapore told Platts that it was a general trend and “everything is coming off.”

Yet, according to Platts data, the December Oman futures contract traded relatively higher on Wednesday on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange, with the December Oman futures at $75.42 in the afternoon Singapore time, just $0.28 per barrel lower than December ICE Brent futures at the same time.

The Middle East crude oil prices are benchmarks for the official selling prices (OSPs) of the oil of all Middle Eastern producers who price the crude they sell to Asia—their most-coveted market—against the Dubai and Oman benchmarks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Quiet Swing Producers: Iraq, Libya, Nigeria
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

 Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

 What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com