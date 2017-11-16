The IEA Is Grossly Overestimating Shale Growth

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.31 +0.17 +0.31%
Brent Crude 61.31 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 3.076 +0.02 +0.75%
Mars US 57.50 +0.08 +0.14%
Opec Basket 59.79 -0.73 -1.21%
Urals 59.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Bonny Light 62.12 -0.16 -0.26%
Mexican Basket 52.62 -0.12 -0.23%
Natural Gas 3.076 +0.02 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.88 +0.40 +0.67%
Murban 62.68 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.93 -0.08 -0.14%
Basra Light 57.18 -0.24 -0.42%
Saharan Blend 61.47 -0.18 -0.29%
Bonny Light 62.12 -0.16 -0.26%
Bonny Light 62.12 -0.16 -0.26%
Girassol 61.82 -0.16 -0.26%
Opec Basket 59.79 -0.73 -1.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 61.68 -1.38 -2.19%
West Texas Sour 49.09 -0.19 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.59 -0.19 -0.37%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 62.78 -0.37 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 4 hours Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 8 hours Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 9 hours Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 11 hours Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 17 hours U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 22 hours Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 1 day Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 1 day Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 1 day Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 1 day DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 1 day Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 1 day World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 2 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 2 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 2 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 2 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 2 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 3 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 3 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 3 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 3 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 3 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 3 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 3 days Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 6 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 6 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 6 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 6 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 6 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 6 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 6 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 7 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 7 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 7 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 7 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 7 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 7 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer

Breaking News:

Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well

Alt Text

Can Oil Prices Hit $65 This Week?

Crude prices climbed quickly as…

Alt Text

OPEC: U.S. Shale To Rise Much Faster Than Expected

With the increase in oil…

Alt Text

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Most analysts assume that U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
James Stafford

James Stafford

James Stafford is the Editor of Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The IEA Is Grossly Overestimating Shale Growth

By James Stafford - Nov 16, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Oil

This week, the IEA said that U.S. shale would dominate the oil and gas markets over the next decade, rising to “a level 50 percent higher than any other country has ever managed.” With a “remarkable ability to unlock new resources cost-effectively,” U.S. shale will add millions of barrels of new oil supply by 2025.

But some view such heady predictions as fanciful. There are a variety of reasons why U.S. shale could struggle to add several million additional barrels per day over the next few years. But here are just a few.

First, shale suffers from steep decline rates, much steeper than conventional wells. That means drilling is like running on a treadmill—more and more wells need to be drilled just keep production flat. The extraordinary rate of drilling over the past few years means that the industry not only needs to keep going at that frenzied pace, but it needs to expand its rate of drilling to add more barrels.

Just to cite a small example of the challenge the industry faces, the Permian Basin—the most prolific in the U.S.—has a legacy decline rate that has exploded over the past few years.

According to the EIA, the basin will lose 165,000 bpd of production in December, meaning that the industry needs to add that amount in fresh supply to keep output from falling. The agency does see the industry bringing 223,000 bpd of new supply online in December, but that nets out to only an addition of 58,000 bpd after the decline rates are factored in. The Permian hasn’t yet seen its output peak, but it will be very tall task to keep production growing for years to come, especially since the decline rate grows larger and larger.

Related: Why Saudi Arabia Should Fear U.S. Oil Dominance

Second, drillers go after the sweetest spots first, which means that they will have to downgrade to less desirable locations in the years ahead. That makes the job of growing production all the more difficult.

Third, the rig count has already started to decline in the past few months, evidence that shale drillers were sputtering with WTI in the low $50s per barrel.

Which brings us to the fourth, and perhaps most important point: the shale industry, by and large, is not profitable. It wasn’t at $100 per barrel, and it hasn’t been at $50 per barrel. There are, surely, some exceptions, but in the aggregate, shale drillers are burning through more cash than they are generating.

Fifth, without profitability, Wall Street will sour on the industry. The only thing keeping the shale bonanza going is extremely loose credit and plenty of hungry investors that have been hoping the enormous growth rates would someday translate into profits. That has thus far not been the case.

Investors have not abandoned the industry yet, but they are pressuring companies into dialing back on drilling in favor of focusing on profits. There are signs that shale executives are finally heeding the advice of their impatient shareholders. Gordon Douthat, an analyst at Wells Fargo, told the WSJ that more and more companies are starting to say that “even if we get some upside in the commodity, we’re not going to plow that into the ground—we’re going to remain disciplined.” Related: Oil Tycoon Hamm Slams EIA’s Overoptimistic Shale Forecasts

The WSJ cited the case of Marathon Petroleum, which has laid out a capital spending plan for 2018 that assumes an oil price of $50 per barrel. If oil prices end up much higher than that, the company will probably use the extra cash to pay down debt rather than step up drilling. The more companies restrain themselves, the less production growth the shale industry will achieve.

Morgan Stanley recently came out as one of the more skeptical voices on the shale boom. The investment bank said in a recent research report that it is highly unlikely that U.S. shale adds the 1 mb/d next year that a lot of other analysts assume is in the pipeline. "Right when the world's reliance on shale is growing, its limits are starting to become apparent, and there seem to be two aspects to this: ability and willingness," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote last week.

In the latest quarterly reports, a group of 18 shale companies reported an average increase in oil production by just 1 percent compared to last year’s levels, “hardly the runaway growth that overwhelms the oil market,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Next Post

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
James Stafford

James Stafford

James Stafford is the Editor of Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Patrick on November 16 2017 said:
    The IEA a French organization has an agenda to keep prices low for French refiners who benefit. It's all a big game of lies and semi-truths.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die
Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

 IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

 The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?

Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com