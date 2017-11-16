Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Looks To Dump Oil & Gas Stocks

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.31 +0.17 +0.31%
Brent Crude 61.31 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 3.076 +0.02 +0.75%
Mars US 57.50 +0.08 +0.14%
Opec Basket 59.79 -0.73 -1.21%
Urals 59.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Bonny Light 62.12 -0.16 -0.26%
Mexican Basket 52.62 -0.12 -0.23%
Natural Gas 3.076 +0.02 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.88 +0.40 +0.67%
Murban 62.68 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.93 -0.08 -0.14%
Basra Light 57.18 -0.24 -0.42%
Saharan Blend 61.47 -0.18 -0.29%
Bonny Light 62.12 -0.16 -0.26%
Bonny Light 62.12 -0.16 -0.26%
Girassol 61.82 -0.16 -0.26%
Opec Basket 59.79 -0.73 -1.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 61.68 -1.38 -2.19%
West Texas Sour 49.09 -0.19 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.59 -0.19 -0.37%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 62.78 -0.37 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 4 hours Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 8 hours Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 9 hours Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 11 hours Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 17 hours U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 22 hours Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 1 day Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 1 day Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 1 day Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 1 day DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 1 day Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 1 day World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 2 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 2 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 2 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 2 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 2 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 3 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 3 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 3 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 3 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 3 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 3 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 3 days Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 6 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 6 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 6 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 6 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 6 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 6 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 6 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 7 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 7 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 7 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 7 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 7 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 7 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer

Breaking News:

Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well

Alt Text

Does The U.S. Lead The World In Carbon Emissions Reduction?

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt recently…

Alt Text

China Resumes Oil Hoarding Despite Higher Prices

Satellite imaging data suggests that…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale To Beat Saudi Production Growth

In its latest report, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Looks To Dump Oil & Gas Stocks

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 16, 2017, 5:00 PM CST Norway

The global campaign to divest from fossil fuels may have just picked up its most significant ally to date – the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world.

Norway’s trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund has proposed dropping investment for oil and gas companies. The plan, backed by the central bank, still needs approval by the finance ministry, but it would see the fund gradually divesting itself of oil and gas stocks over time. Currently, fossil fuel investments account for about 6 percent of the fund’s assets, or $37 billion.

“Our advice is to simply remove the oil and gas sector, as it is defined in the FTSE reference index, from the fund’s reference index,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Egil Matsen told Reuters in an interview. “That would mean all companies that the FTSE has classified with the sector, should be removed from our reference index.”

The global movement for fossil fuel divestment has been one of the fastest growing divestment campaigns ever witnessed. According to Fossil Free, a project of 350.org, an estimated 808 institutions from around the world have committed to divestment, totaling $5.57 trillion in assets. The type of groups are varied – about 27 percent of them are faith-based, another 20 percent are philanthropic foundations, 18 percent are government, 16 percent are education institutions, and 10 percent are pension funds.

Related: Saudi Sheikdown: Arrested Royals Offered A Deal - Your Money For Your Freedom

But the potential move by Norway’s sovereign wealth fund is one of the most significant pledges yet, for a few reasons. First, the size of the fund, with $1 trillion in assets, is obviously notable. Second, the fund was built on oil and gas money, so a diversification away from fossil fuels has symbolic importance. But third, the justification for divestment, according to the fund, is not because of concerns over climate change, which is the usual reason why most other institutions have opted to divest.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund wants out of fossil fuels in order to avoid exposure to oil price fluctuations.

The sovereign wealth fund is a massive investor in oil and gas, so the news of a shift in investment strategy is significant. According to Reuters, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund holds a 2.3 percent stake in Royal Dutch Shell, 1.7 percent stake in BP, 0.9 percent stake in Chevron and 0.8 percent of ExxonMobil.

But, as any energy investor would know, oil and gas stocks have been poor performers for the past few years. “It clearly stands out, perhaps not surprisingly, but not obviously, that indeed there is a substantial difference ... in return between the oil and gas sector and the broad stock market in periods when the oil price changes substantially,” Matsen said. “Oil price exposure of the government’s wealth position can be reduced by not having the fund invested in oil and gas stocks.” The sovereign wealth fund, like other investors, would have been better off putting their money in other sectors of the global economy.

It isn’t just the most recent downturn that Norway is worried about. Over the long-term, peak oil demand looms. Pulling out of companies like Royal Dutch Shell and BP would make Norway’s wealth “less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil and gas prices,” according to the country’s central bank, the FT reported. Related: Why Saudi Arabia Should Fear U.S. Oil Dominance

The sovereign wealth fund is seeded with revenues generated from oil and gas sales, so it is already vulnerable to oil price fluctuations. Moreover, the Norwegian government owns a substantial portion of Statoil, making the country even more dependent on oil and gas revenues. One way to reduce the country’s financial risk would be for the sovereign wealth fund to get out of the oil business.

Critics of the divestment campaign often note that liquidating one’s assets does very little to influence the actions of the oil and gas industry. After all, even if divestment dragged down the valuation of an oil company, its share price would merely be discounted for opportunistic investors to scoop up the asset on the cheap. But that was never the overarching goal. The objective of the divestment movement was to make fossil fuels so toxic in the minds of the public that it forces governments to change policies to force a transition towards cleaner energy. That fight is ongoing.

However, the proposal from the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund opens up an entirely new front on the oil and gas industry. Hard-headed central bankers are concerned about the long-term investment case for fossil fuels…unrelated from climate change. The largest sovereign wealth fund in the world simply doesn’t think it makes sense to hold onto oil and gas assets anymore.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Saudi Arabia Should Fear U.S. Oil Dominance
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die
Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

 IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

 The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?

Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com