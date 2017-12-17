The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.37 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.11 +0.20 +0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.009 -0.33%
Mars US 17 hours 58.42 -0.26 -0.44%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 1 day 61.48 +0.17 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Mexican Basket 1 day 53.38 +0.21 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.03 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 1 day 63.73 +0.15 +0.24%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.44 +0.21 +0.35%
Basra Light 1 day 58.85 +0.21 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.90 +0.19 +0.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Girassol 1 day 63.28 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.80 -0.25 -0.73%
Western Canadian Select 67 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 67 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 67 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 67 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 67 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 1 day 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.19 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.11 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.61 -0.14 -0.26%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 64.91 -0.14 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 1 hour Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 12 hours Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 16 hours Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 18 hours U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 20 hours Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 21 hours This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 22 hours Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 24 hours Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 4 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 4 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 4 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 4 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 4 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 4 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 4 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 4 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 4 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 5 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 5 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 5 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 5 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 5 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 5 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 5 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 6 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 6 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 6 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 6 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 6 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 6 days Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 7 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 7 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 7 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 7 days Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 7 days Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 7 days Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect

Breaking News:

Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields

Alt Text

Why Is Canadian Oil So Cheap?

Reduced pipeline capacity and bottlenecks…

Alt Text

OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

While it’s generally assumed that…

Alt Text

Analysts Raise 2018 Oil Price Forecasts After OPEC Deal

Oil market analysts have raised…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 17, 2017, 6:00 PM CST oil rig

Oil prices are set to close out the year somewhere around 15 percent up, and the oil market looks more stable than it has in years. But what does 2018 have in store?

Most analysts believe more of the same – inventory declines, some shale growth, a gradual increase in the oil price and eventually an end to the OPEC deal. But a lot of uncertainty remains.

Here are 5 key issues to watch as we head into 2018.

#1 U.S. shale growth

There is no doubt that U.S. shale output is continuing to rise, but there is quite a bit of uncertainty about the magnitude of growth. Expectations have fluctuated over the course of 2017. At the beginning of the year, outlets like the EIA and IEA had very bullish predictions for shale output, with the EIA expecting U.S. output to average 10 million barrels per day in 2018.

As the year wore on, numerous red flags began to pop up that raised a lot of questions about the health of the shale industry. Drilling costs began to rise again; some shale companies ran into operational problems; drilling activity fizzled when oil prices dipped below $50 per barrel, a sign that the shale industry’s breakeven prices (on average) were not as low as many thought; the rig count dipped; and investors began demanding more restraint and a slower pace of drilling. These problems seemed to suggest shale was sputtering.

However, more recently, data suggests shale is back on track, posting strong production gains in September. In their December reports, the IEA and OPEC predicted U.S. shale would add 870,000 bpd and 1 mb/d of new supply in 2018, respectively. That threatens to overwhelm demand growth. But the extent to which actual growth lives up to those forecasts will go a long way in determining the pace of rebalancing next year.

#2 OPEC Compliance

OPEC production fell in November for the fourth consecutive month, dipping by 130,000 bpd compared to a month earlier. That puts the group’s compliance rate with the production cuts at 115 percent, the highest number yet. The ability of OPEC to stick with its commitments is a positive sign heading into 2018 that they will be able to keep compliance rates high. To be sure, involuntary declines in Venezuela are somewhat masking less-than-100-percent compliance from Iraq and the UAE, but a reduction of supply is a reduction of supply. Related: Santa Is Putting Christmas On The Blockchain And Saving Billions

The big question is the durability of high compliance throughout 2018. An oil market that rebalances too quickly could lead OPEC members to abandon their pledges if they become tempted by higher oil prices. Russia has signaled that it is anxious to abandon the deal as soon as inventories fall back to average levels. The flipside is also true – a steep drop in prices could lure members into cheating as they become desperate for more revenues. But that is all speculation. For now, compliance looks good.

#3 OPEC’s Exit Strategy

OPEC has restored some stability to the oil market with its resolve to maintain output limits, and the strong cooperation, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Russia, reassured the oil market at the last OPEC meeting.

Yet, they left the details of an exit strategy for a later date, and the June 2018 meeting will carry extra weight, especially as the inventory surplus narrows. Exiting the production cuts is fraught with danger; even hinting that a return to full production could spook jittery oil traders, which is exactly why top OPEC officials were eager to push off that conversation. But by mid-2018, they won’t be able to avoid the issue. It’s likely OPEC will opt for some sort of glide path, a gradual lifting of the production limits, but we’ll have to wait and see.

#4 Inventories

OPEC’s strategy will largely come down to what happens to global inventories. OECD commercial stocks declined by more than 40 million barrels in October, putting total stocks at 2,940 million barrels, the lowest level in more than two years. The stock surplus is now at about 100 million barrels more than the five-year average, down two-thirds from the start of 2017. It’s likely that the surplus will be erased at some point in 2018, at which point OPEC will be under pressure to abandon its production limits. Related: The ‘Unknown Unknowns’ That Threaten U.S. Shale

However, the IEA said in its December Oil Market Report that it expects inventories to begin rising again in 2018, largely because of blistering growth from U.S. shale (see #1 above). The first half of the year, the IEA predicts, will see inventories rise at a pace of 200,000 bpd. If the agency is correct, zeroing out the surplus could prove elusive.

#5 Unexpected outages

All of these forecasts and predictions go out the window if supply disruptions occur. Just days ago, the Forties pipeline cracked and shut down, and the pipeline’s operator declared force majeure on oil shipments. The 450,000-bpd pipeline could be shut for weeks, leading to shutdowns at North Sea oil fields. This incident is exactly the type of event that can catch the oil market by surprise, leading to sharp and sudden price increases even if all seems well elsewhere in the world.

There are plenty of potential flashpoints that could lead to supply outages in 2018. The most obvious is Venezuela, which is suffering from steep and ongoing declines. Venezuela’s output fell by 41,000 bpd in November from a month earlier, after suffering a decline of 26,000 bpd in October. Production is at a 30-year low and is heading south. Other outages are entirely possible in unstable countries like Nigeria and Libya. Conflict between the U.S. and Iran would be a whole different animal, with serious implications for the oil market. Then, there are other potential outages that are entirely unpredictable beforehand. The crack in the Forties pipeline, the spill from the Keystone pipeline in the U.S. from a few weeks ago and the massive wildfires in Alberta in 2016 are just a few examples. It only takes one major disruption to upend the most carefully crafted oil forecast.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Next Post

OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

 EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com