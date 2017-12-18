OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.37 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.11 +0.20 +0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.009 -0.33%
Mars US 17 hours 58.42 -0.26 -0.44%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 1 day 61.48 +0.17 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Mexican Basket 1 day 53.38 +0.21 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.03 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 1 day 63.73 +0.15 +0.24%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.44 +0.21 +0.35%
Basra Light 1 day 58.85 +0.21 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.90 +0.19 +0.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Girassol 1 day 63.28 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.80 -0.25 -0.73%
Western Canadian Select 67 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 67 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 67 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 67 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 67 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 1 day 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.19 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.11 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.61 -0.14 -0.26%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 64.91 -0.14 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 1 hour Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 12 hours Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 16 hours Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 18 hours U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 20 hours Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 21 hours This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 22 hours Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 24 hours Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 4 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 4 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 4 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 4 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 4 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 4 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 4 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 4 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 4 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 5 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 5 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 5 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 5 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 5 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 5 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 5 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 6 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 6 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 6 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 6 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 6 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 6 days Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 7 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 7 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 7 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 7 days Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 7 days Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 7 days Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect

Breaking News:

Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields

Alt Text

Why Is Canadian Oil So Cheap?

Reduced pipeline capacity and bottlenecks…

Alt Text

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

It has been the strongest…

Alt Text

Analysts Raise 2018 Oil Price Forecasts After OPEC Deal

Oil market analysts have raised…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

By Irina Slav - Dec 18, 2017, 6:00 PM CST oil tanker

Last week, the International Energy Agency made a lot of OPEC brows furrow when it warned that 2018 may not be a very happy new year for the cartel. U.S. shale supply, the IEA said in its December Oil Market Report, is set to grow more than OPEC has estimated and this could be the undoing of the production cut that boosted prices this year.

OPEC, for its part, has insisted that U.S. shale production won’t grow as much as the IEA says, baffling some observers who now wonder who they should believe. But let’s put it another way: If the coach of a football team tells you that his team will win the cup because they’re the best, but the football association has estimated that the team is not the best one in the league, who would you believe?

OPEC has a history of underestimating U.S. shale. This underestimation led to the glut that sank prices in 2014. Now it stands to reason that the cartel is more cautious in its estimates of U.S shale oil developments, but this caution does not necessarily have to be reflected in comments. Let’s not forget that comments from OPEC officials—whether or not grounded in facts—have had a direct and immediate effect on prices from events such as the shutdown of the Forties pipeline network last week.

So, it would make sense to lean more towards what the IEA says, and it says that non-OPEC supply next year will probably rise by 1.6 million bpd—a 200,000 bpd upward revision on the previous OMR. U.S. shale production alone will, according to IEA’s latest estimate, grow by 870,000 bpd in 2018. Meanwhile, demand will rise by 1.3 million barrels daily next year, hinting at another glut in the making. Related: The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

Now, OPEC’s last forecast is that non-OPEC supply next year will rise by just 990,000 bpd next year to 58.81 million bpd, although the group does caution that any non-OPEC supply growth forecast involves considerable uncertainties regarding U.S. shale production growth. For the U.S. specifically, OPEC forecasts a 1.05-million-barrel daily supply growth next year, which will be partially offset by declines in producers such as Russia, China, and Mexico, among others.

That’s quite a discrepancy between IEA and OPEC figures, but it’s not the only one. The two more notably disagree on when the glut will be over. IEA is skeptical about it disappearing before the end of next year, while OPEC is upbeat, believing the market will return to balance in the second half of 2018 as demand growth accelerates. Related: Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Sometimes OPEC’s forecasts sound like developments that the cartel can will into existence, and this market rebalancing forecast is one of these cases. It’s true that some OPEC members have been very diligent in their compliance to the lower production quotas. Others not so much, so those from the first group have actually cut more than they agreed to in order to compensate for the non-compliant ones.

Can the overachievers continue doing this to ensure the forecast materializes? They can, but they can’t do anything about U.S. shale, and it’s uncertain whether Russia will stay in the agreement after the end of June: Moscow has indicated it would rather quit as soon as politely possible. OPEC also has another problem that’s been there since the original deal, but recently has been garnering more attention. With oil prices higher, how long until one or more OPEC members decide to drop the deal and cash in on the price increase?

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • citymoments on December 18 2017 said:
    I would add EIA on top of OPEC and IEA. IEA, located at Paris, the Center of green socialists, it is no longer a professional energy agency, it is swamped by political hacks and their scientific sycophants. EIA, is a truly professional energy data agency, free data to all men. The only caveat is they tend to exaggerate the potential of shale oil, so be aware of the data provided in that regards. OPEC, is a purely commercial agency with the aim to max the profit for crude oil producers. My take, OPEC still has the up hand in swinging the world crude price, shale oil has very short life span, it comes and goes in a few years. Though most mainstream experts firmly believe the hypes of shale oil, so this is a God sent chance to make the biggest fortune of your life time if you dare to say: In Crude, I trust and bet my house on it!
  • Brandon on December 19 2017 said:
    The market is always right.
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on December 19 2017 said:
    Dear Mr Cunnigham

    I believe OPEC. IEA represents major consumers of oi in the world (mostly western consumers) and it, therefore, tries to publish figures intended to depress oil prices. I have noticed time and time again that they pluck figures from thin air to suit their views.

    I am a keen observer of the global oil market as part of my research. I have noticed that every time the oil price showed signs of significant rises as projected in 2018, IEA falsifies or exaggerates figures on rising US shale oil production, or declining global oil demand in 2018 or a huge build-up in US oil stocks except that all their figures are not true.

    So if the choice on research and integrity between IEA and OPEC, there is only one winner: OPEC.

    Kind regards

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on December 19 2017 said:
    I believe OPEC rather than IEA . In my opinion, IEA tends to pluck figures from thin air to serve its political motivation, namely depressing global oil prices.

    Kind regards

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

 EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com